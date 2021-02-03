Oh, NOW Rick Wilson cares about the dozens of young men John Weaver has sexually harassed over the years.

Ain’t that cute?

K.

Must’ve been that whole New York Times story that finally convinced him.

That or people have stopped giving his hate-org big bucks now that they’re finding out the co-founders are just as awful if not worse than the people they pretend are the real bad guys.

He really means it, folks.

And you know, he and the rest of Project Lincoln are the REAL victims.

Just pathetic.

This was pretty bad too:

Tara thinks only the MAGA world cares about a grown man sexually harassing young men … weird take.

Right?

They only co-founded an organization with the guy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If you don’t get the pineapple joke, count yourself lucky and keep going.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Project Lincoln.

Good.

