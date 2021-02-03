Oh, NOW Rick Wilson cares about the dozens of young men John Weaver has sexually harassed over the years.

Ain’t that cute?

NOW Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project leadership want to hear from those who were preyed on and manipulated by John Weaver. Don’t fall for this gaslighting. They knew and did nothing. pic.twitter.com/Z6fX7WMs9Q — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 3, 2021

K.

Must’ve been that whole New York Times story that finally convinced him.

That or people have stopped giving his hate-org big bucks now that they’re finding out the co-founders are just as awful if not worse than the people they pretend are the real bad guys.

He really means it, folks.

And you know, he and the rest of Project Lincoln are the REAL victims.

Just pathetic.

This was pretty bad too:

After briefly condemning Weaver and saying he betrayed the Lincoln Project, senior advisor Tara Setmayer said, “We will move on” and then directed a message to “MAGA World” saying they will not “break” because they “stand for truth” and “accountability.” pic.twitter.com/AtbIinJmO7 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 3, 2021

Tara thinks only the MAGA world cares about a grown man sexually harassing young men … weird take.

I mean… they barely knew him. — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 3, 2021

Right?

They only co-founded an organization with the guy.

Yep. Discredit the whistleblower. Time tested technique. — StopFraud4You (@StopFraud4) February 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If you don’t get the pineapple joke, count yourself lucky and keep going.

Well at least his confederate ice chest is still full of cash. — Justen (@blanco_basura) February 3, 2021

This is not the party of Lincoln. — Adam Juelich (@acjuelich) February 3, 2021

Wasn’t he the dude who’s wife posted that pic of the confederate flag cooler? — Rsogie (@Rsogie) February 3, 2021

Pathetic nothing matter until the money dried up — T R Kelly🇺🇸 (@Kelly2Future) February 3, 2021

Hey @gidonsaar @ILNewHope are you bastards still paying, empowering and enabling these monsters? — Gil Reich (@GilR) February 3, 2021

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Project Lincoln.

Good.

***

Related:

Whoops! Looks like Jen Psaki should’ve cleaned that homophobia from her Twitter feed BEFORE taking the Biden gig

‘He proposed taking me to Paris with him’: Lincoln Project intern’s thread on John Weaver’s messages and behavior even MORE damning

BUSTED! Pissed off reporters spill the beans on Biden communications staff probing for questions BEFORE Jen Psaki pressers