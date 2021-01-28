Biden’s administration has been working overtime (with help from his vapid supporters in the media) to convince Americans the Trump administration left them with a mess when it comes to COVID vaccinations. Interestingly enough, Biden made a big deal of 100 million people being vaccinated in the first 100 days … which is basically what the Trump administration was doing anyway.

But you know, orange man bad.

They’re just shameless:

Biden set an ambitious goal? Did he really? Because all he had to do was get out of the way for 100 million Americans to get ‘shots in the arms’ in the first 100 days.

We were ALREADY on our way to hitting that goal.

Thanks Trump!

Brit Hume ain’t havin’ ANY of it.

Did he misspeak?

Does he even know what he said?

Does Biden even know he’s president?

So many questions.

Nope.

He probably still thinks he’s the vice president or a senator.

Of course they will.

They elected him.

Ding ding ding!

Truer words were never tweeted.

Yeah, thanks Biden.

***

