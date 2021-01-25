Seth Rogen can’t seem to quit Ted Cruz.

At least not on Twitter.

The not-so-funny guy keeps trying and trying to get the best of the good senator from Texas, and yet over and over again Cruz keeps getting the better of him. Seth gets angrier, Cruz gets funnier yet more cutting … we are hoping this will end Seth’s days-long obsession with trying to dunk on the undunkable Ted Cruz.

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

Guess he finally had enough of the whole ‘you’re a fascist’ BS.

It’s sort of like the race card, they can only play it for so long until it stops having any sort of weight or pull.

So you’re telling me that @Sethrogen might not be a wellspring of deep political wisdom? That’s hard to believe. pic.twitter.com/YTMTMqsksA — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 24, 2021

Right? We thought so highly of him and his political ideas before now.

Oh, wait.

