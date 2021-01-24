It would appear the New York Times has fired writer Lauren Wolfe. Lauren’s friend, Josh Shahryar, claims they caved to Trumpkins and ‘fascists’ who were angry about her having ‘chills’ after Biden entered the White House on Jan 20.

Because clearly the NYT always caves to fascists … or something.

Take a look at Josh’s thread (some of it):

This is the most important thing I've ever written. My friend and family Lauren @Wolfe321 was just fired by the @NYTimes after the NYT was pressured by fascists, Trumpkins and hypocrites on the right for tweeting she had "chills" after witnessing Biden's landing on the 20th. pic.twitter.com/YyWt0PubdR — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 23, 2021

Let me tell you who Lauren is. How this has impacted her personally. And finally, how this is impacting her and her doggo right now. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 23, 2021

Ok, so we’re skipping this part because it’s a whole lotta mopey and pearl-clutching that doesn’t really have much to do with his claims. We’ll pick up where he starts blaming Trump supporters for her being fired.

Why did Lauren send that tweet? WHY DIDN'T EVERYONE??? We had a peaceful transfer of power after a coup attempt by the president of the United States that resulted in 6 people dying, the capitol being overrun and our democracy under direct threat for months! — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 23, 2021

Oh we dunno, because bias is literally destroying the media?

Just a thought.

If you're "ANGRY" that someone had chills because fascism lost in this country, then you're most likely a fascist. And they went after Lauren with a vengeance. And I mean vengeance. You can search for @wolfe321 on Twitter and see. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

None of these people understand what fascism really is. Not a one.

And we thought the constant preening about racism was old.

But it wasn't just the faceless, nameless Russian bots and fascists who went after Lauren. They physically stalked Lauren. They took pictures of her with her doggo Moose. They published those pictures on the @NYPost. THEY. WENT. AFTER. HER. pic.twitter.com/G8rFTIGOmd — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 23, 2021

RUSSIAN BOTS.

Here he goes into details again about poor Lauren.

Feel free to read them if you want.

We don’t want to so we’re not.

Did I mention that Lauren is queer? Did I mention that she is Jewish with few family members because… the Holocaust? I don't understand how anyone at @NYTimes sat down and said, "Oh yeah, let's just cut her. Would look "good" to the fascists who want her fired." — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Soooo is he accusing the New York Times of bowing to fascists now? Firing her for being queer? Or a Jew?

Hrm.

Look. As a friend, I'm outraged. As a journalist, I'm outraged. As someone living in America who was and is a target of fascists, I'm outraged. But I'm speechless as to how anyone with a conscience see this picture and think she should be fired. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Target of fascists.

It’s as if Josh hasn’t been paying attention to accounts like Media Matters and Sleeping Giants who have for years literally worked to fire and destroy people they disagree with politically. But please, tell us more about the New York Times caving to fascists.

I just want to ask this, @NYTimes. How did you see this picture… of a woman with stitches on her lips. On her way home from the hospital with her only support in this critical time. Being stalked about fascist scum. And thought, "Firing her is a good idea." pic.twitter.com/X1RcknL5zA — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Dude is really hung up on fascists.

We talked earlier about everything. From bills to now having no money because she was fired, to Moose's health…. You know when I asked her what she thinks about me creating a gofundme for her? She said she doesn't want to ask people for money even though she needs it. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Alrighty.

And you know what? I don't want to make a gofundme. I want @NYTimes to hire Lauren back immediately. She needs her job back. She belongs in that news room. If anyone belongs there, it is her. Me and her other friends might ask you for financial support for her later, but… — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Bias and all.

I don't know what else to say, @NYTimes. As a journalist. A human being. A friend. Really, I just don't know what else to say. You are punishing someone who should be idealized because she said something that pissed off fascists? Please. Please. PLEASE. Hire Lauren Wolfe back. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

.@NYTimes I am scared for her life. I am scared for Moose's life. I'm scared of fascists hurting her now that they know her personal info because they are TELLING her they will hurt her. She can't be worrying about a job while she is a target of fascists. You can't do that. — Josh Shahryar (they/them) #BLM (@JShahryar) January 24, 2021

Oh, they can.

It happens to conservatives every day when ‘fascists’ target their workplace to get them fired for wrong-think.

We would suggest to Josh if he’s that concerned about fascism that he starts talking about what the Left has been doing for years first. America is playing by THEIR cancel culture rules. They created this culture, they fostered it … and now they’re having to deal with it.

Bewildering–since 99% of the NYT staff had the same reaction. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 24, 2021

Yeah, that’s our other takeaway. It’s not like Lauren was unique in her obvious bias … thinking there’s more to this story than a bunch of ‘fascists’ came after her over a tweet. Time will tell since Jake Tapper and S.E. Cupp and others have shared the thread like it’s important.

***

