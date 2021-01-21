As Twitchy readers know, John Brennan is a boil on the butt of humanity.

As they also know, he claimed libertarians are a threat to democracy.

Libertarians.

You know, the people who just want the government to leave them alone?

Yeah, he sucks.

Mary Chastain, a fairly popular libertarian, blasted Brennan in a fairly spectacular thread:

Ok, first off, @JohnBrennan, you need to CHILL and seek help. Second, you only see @RagnarsMate & I as a threat b/c you have NEVER spoken to an actual libertarian. Stop being a blabbering idiot. https://t.co/Y46cwpUGBm — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021

He can’t stop being a blabbering idiot because that’s what he IS.

When you legit consider libertarians a threat you need serious help b/c you’re either a conspiracy theorist OR you hunger for power on a most dangerous level. — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021

Or in his case, a little bit of both.

Talk to a libertarian, @JohnBrennan, b/c we’re laughing at you. But you think you’re smarter & better than everyone so it’s not like you care. HILARIOUS you think *I* am a threat. 😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂 — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021

Anyone who disagrees with him is a threat.

I’m a threat to democracy. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 CRYING. Me who just wants to watch baseball and hockey while drinking Diet Coke. — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021

Diet Coke … the drink of the resistance!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

LOLOLOL @JohnBrennan thinks we libertarians are a threat. I just cannot. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VNC19xkdrn — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021

Hey, no one ever accused John of being the brightest crayon in the box.

***

Related:

Cannot emphasize ENOUGH how bad this reporting is: CNN claims Biden inherited no plan for vaccinations and YEAH that’s BS

Nice TRY, dbag! Blue-checked NYT contributor Will Wilkinson tries (fails) deleting gross tweet calling for Biden to lynch Pence (we got it)

You sure that’s a good thing? LOL! Jennifer Rubin celebrating her return to irrelevance seems weird to us but HEY whatever floats her boat