As Twitchy readers know, John Brennan is a boil on the butt of humanity.
As they also know, he claimed libertarians are a threat to democracy.
Libertarians.
You know, the people who just want the government to leave them alone?
Yeah, he sucks.
Mary Chastain, a fairly popular libertarian, blasted Brennan in a fairly spectacular thread:
Ok, first off, @JohnBrennan, you need to CHILL and seek help. Second, you only see @RagnarsMate & I as a threat b/c you have NEVER spoken to an actual libertarian. Stop being a blabbering idiot. https://t.co/Y46cwpUGBm
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021
He can’t stop being a blabbering idiot because that’s what he IS.
When you legit consider libertarians a threat you need serious help b/c you’re either a conspiracy theorist OR you hunger for power on a most dangerous level.
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021
Or in his case, a little bit of both.
Talk to a libertarian, @JohnBrennan, b/c we’re laughing at you. But you think you’re smarter & better than everyone so it’s not like you care. HILARIOUS you think *I* am a threat. 😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021
Anyone who disagrees with him is a threat.
I’m a threat to democracy. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 CRYING. Me who just wants to watch baseball and hockey while drinking Diet Coke.
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021
Diet Coke … the drink of the resistance!
HA HA HA HA HA HA
LOLOLOL @JohnBrennan thinks we libertarians are a threat. I just cannot. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VNC19xkdrn
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 21, 2021
Hey, no one ever accused John of being the brightest crayon in the box.
***
