Max Boot wants Biden to reinvigorate the FCC to ‘slow the lies and sedition’ from Fox and other right-wing broadcasters. Gotta love those proponents of free speech who literally work in the media, ya’ know?

Especially when they’re as clueless as Max is:

Biden needs to reinvigorate the FCC to slow the lies and sedition from Fox and other right-wing broadcasters. Or else the terrorism we saw on Jan. 6 may be only the beginning, rather than the end, of the plot against America. https://t.co/gf4lMXAqgU — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 18, 2021

Not sure this is how that works, Max.

Brit Hume was good enough to step in to politely correct Max:

Who’s going to tell him that the FCC regulates the broadcast airwaves but not cable. https://t.co/9bzCLKSKCy — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 19, 2021

Admit it, you hear Brit’s voice when you read his tweets.

Maybe if Max is going to talk smack about silencing others he should at least know how it works, right?

Who's going to tell him about the US Constitution? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 19, 2021

Not enough puppets and crayons out there to help him understand the Constitution.

Maybe his mom when she tells him that his hot pockets were recalled and he has to eat bagel bites for his afternoon snack. — Xavier Dreyman (@xavierdreyman) January 19, 2021

We really need to find a new ‘joke lunch’ for losers like Max Boot … surely Hot Pockets have worn out their welcome? Bagel Bites could work. Maybe?

Who’s gonna tell him he is a fascist? — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) January 19, 2021

Pretty sure he already knows.

He just doesn’t care.

Ignorance is bliss🙄 — Darren Heath (@F1Photographer) January 19, 2021

It’s true.

