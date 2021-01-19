So does this mean we toppled a dictator in 2016 when we voted Obama out? Saved the country from Hillary Clinton? Because gosh, while we’re certainly not experts we’re pretty sure most dictators aren’t removed from their seat by a Democratic process and voting. Visions of the Saddam Hussein statue begin toppled come to mind more so than a bunch of yahoos voting for an old man who thought he was running for the Senate but what do we know?

They’re so melodramatic:

Can't be said enough: we toppled a dictator. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 19, 2021

Right? Because dictators always cut taxes, broker peace in the Middle East, and create thriving economies that set records for low minority unemployment.

Shew! Thank goodness Amy and the rest saved us from that evil man who wanted us to be free.

*all the eyerolls*

Oh, we get it, she’s playing the insurrection card (thanks dipsticks who stormed the Capitol) but give us a freakin’ break.

Honey if you toppled a dictator by voting, he wasn’t a dictator. pic.twitter.com/WcbZa1grZW — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 19, 2021

All the best dictators are toppled by *checks notes* an election. Can I buy weed from you? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 19, 2021

"Dictator "toppled" by national election" 🙄 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 19, 2021

Can’t be said enough pic.twitter.com/Y6qDPJhEom — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 19, 2021

🤔If Trump was a dictator, as you say, how exactly did you topple him? It certainly wouldn't be by voting. — MAC with a Vengeance (Same @ on Gab) (@BlackHillsMAC) January 19, 2021

only in your fevered imagination — Stranger’s fav caliber is Twisted Tea (@lone_rides) January 19, 2021

What can't be said enough is that you don't vote out dictators. If Trump were a dictator, he'd still be President and you'd probably be in prison. But keep telling yourself you're in some grand battle against darkness so you can sleep at night. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 19, 2021

Ooooh. See, that’s what we thought too. If Trump were truly a dictator he wouldn’t be leaving the White House and there most definitely would not be people like Amy babbling online that they toppled him.

No one ever accused the Left of being the brightest crayons in the box.

***

Related:

‘Who’s going to tell him?’ Brit Hume shuts Max Boot DOWN in just 1 tweet for calling on Biden to silence Fox News and ‘right-wing media’

Annnd SO it begins: Today Show’s segment featuring Ashley Biden blubbering about her empathetic dad Sleepy Joe is barf-inducing (watch)

Are you HIGH?! Glenn Kessler fact-checked into OBLIVION for squeeing over honest Jen Psaki and ‘reality-grounded press briefings’