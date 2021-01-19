We can’t help but notice a rather large group of media types and pundits on the Left are happily writing about silencing those they disagree with and using the ‘storming of the Capitol’ as their rationale. They know damn well the millions and millions of people who voted for Trump or who may not have voted for Trump but lean Right had nothing to do with what happened at the Capitol but that doesn’t seem to stop them from trying to punish them anyway.

Like this nonsense from CNN’s Eliott C. McLaughlin who wants America to rethink the First Amendment when it comes to ‘extremist speech,’ whatever that is. One could say writing about the silencing of others is fairly extreme which would make Eliott’s writing extreme, yes?

Take a look.

Hate and lies flooded social media ahead of the #Capitol siege. Is it time for America to rethink its absolutist interpretations of the #FirstAmendment and its defense of extremist speech? @ByEliott: https://t.co/Wucl33RnAB pic.twitter.com/7Zvn0oIDKO — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@ByEliott) January 19, 2021

We’ll spare you and won’t share an excerpt from this piece.

You’re welcome.

Jim Treacher chimed in:

No. The Antifa/BLM riots are also based on lies and other "extremist speech." You've never wanted to shut them up. https://t.co/y2pPc80i2B — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 19, 2021

But when they do it’s ok? Social justice and stuff?

No?

Huh? I've never wanted anyone to shut up. I spoke to experts on both sides and presented their opinions as an avenue to discussion. Maybe check out the story when you get a chance (though, yes, I understand your handle suggests you're not into dialogue). — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@ByEliott) January 19, 2021

Never told anyone to shut up? What happened after this tweet was actually pretty damn funny.

"Is it time for America to rethink its absolutist interpretations of the #FirstAmendment and its defense of extremist speech?" — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 19, 2021

Wait for it …

Fair enough pic.twitter.com/2LoiFZGqUs — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 19, 2021

Sooooo didn’t he just tell Treacher to shut up in a round about way?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can’t make this crap up.

THIS is CNN. — BTME (@btme87) January 19, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

