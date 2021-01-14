Gosh, you mean censoring thousands and thousands of people and working together to destroy a separate platform to silence even more people isn’t very lucrative? We’re shocked.

Oh wait.

Nope.

Hit ’em in the wallet.

From The Epoch Times:

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have collectively seen $51.2 billion in combined market value wiped out over the last two trading sessions since they banned President Donald Trump from their platforms following the U.S. Capitol breach.

Large tech firms and a number Democratic political figures have claimed Trump incited violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. The incident disrupted debates in both the House and Senate as lawmakers were forced to shelter in place while police and security attempted to seize back control.