Watching Chris Cuomo make a total jacka*s of himself trying to claim ‘yelling fire in a theater’ is not allowed under the first amendment while Don Lemon knows that case was actually overturned and that you can yell fire in a theater may well be the highlight of this editor’s week so far.

Yeah, we know it’s only Tuesday, what’s your point?

This is hilarious, watch the faces Don makes as Chris rants about something he’s absolutely wrong about:

And wow, the look on Chris’ face? *chef’s kiss*

He really thinks he’s right, even as Don tells him it’s a misnomer.

So good.

Because SNL isn’t funny anymore and this … this is funny.

YES! Perfect! This is exactly what it looks like. Pretty sure Don is Moe.

Just a teensy bit.

Yup.

***

