We have spent the last four years listening to our ‘betters’, like PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller, talk down to, objectify, and even vilify Trump supporters. But to go after their kids? Talking about re-education aka enlightenment camps? Throwing Molotov cocktails?!

And this guy is (was) Principal Counsel at PBS?

You know, the station that uses your tax dollars?

Watch this insanity.

Holy.

Hell.

Just who does this guy think he IS?!

And it sounds like he was actually fired.

Don’t let the door hit ya’, Beller.

***

