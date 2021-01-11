Michael Knowles came up with a pretty good idea to follow along with the Democrats’ plight to hold elected officials accountable for fueling and even encouraging violence and riots. And considering he hit up the still Republican-controlled Senate with his idea is not entirely outlandish.

And you know it will piss Kamala off so +1.

Take a look:

The Republican-controlled Senate should censure or better yet expel Kamala Harris for providing encouragement and material support to the violent BLM insurrectionists who burned police stations, government buildings, and businesses from coast to coast throughout 2020. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 11, 2021

Whoa.

And he’s right.

She was literally trying to raise bail for people burning down buildings and assaulting others.

And he tagged them both.

God love him.

Hey, they should hold Kamala accountable as well. Consistency and stuff you know.

oh my…. that would require courage. They have none. — AZchilly (@AZchilly) January 11, 2021

Sadly that seems to be the case.

And all her followers who must also be complicit by merely liking her. — Barbra Otten (@barbraotten) January 11, 2021

Wait, good point. Anyone who follows Kamala or who voted for her should be silenced on social media and lumped in with the people she was defending.

That’s how this works, right?

@Twitter should probably suspend her account too. — FightOn🇺🇸 (@FightOn4America) January 11, 2021

Probably.

Just to be safe.

And after all, safety is what’s MOST important.

***

Related:

BURN! Richard Grenell uses 1 of Jake Tapper’s old tweets to make him look like even MORE of an a*s for mocking conservatives being silenced

‘(Capitol) Planning LARGELY done on Facebook’: Glenn Greenwald DISMANTLES Big Tech for silencing Parler in receipt-filled thread

The look on her FACE! Pretty sure Nancy Pelosi did NOT expect Lesley Stahl to call her out on her BS during 60 Minutes interview (watch)