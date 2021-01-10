As The Lincoln Project builds its cute little fascist database of Trump officials to ‘cancel,’ they MIGHT want to take a little bit of time and look into their own proverbial closets to make sure there isn’t something there that others might stumble across and use against them.

Hey, we’re just being helpful because you know, we’d hate for the ‘good guys’ who fought the terrors of Trump to be outed as well … skeezy creeps.

FYI, we can neither confirm nor deny if any of these allegations against Lincoln Project founder John Weaver are legit, but we thought since they’re on Twitter and we cover Twitter we’d share them. It started here with Ryan James Girdusky who does not mention the member by name:

Maybe I should start talking about one of the founding members of the Lincoln Project offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex… his wife is probably interested https://t.co/vAtUS9aPPl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2021

Eeep.

The member followed me on twitter briefly and a few young men started sending me screenshots and telling what happened to them. Grooming is really disgusting and he was especially sloppy. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2021

Double eep.

What grown ass adult calls young men "my boy"… — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2021

There was actually an admission of this activity by a young man on Ryan’s thread but since he deleted it we will respect his decision and also leave it out. That being said, another man named Scott Stedman wrote the following:

I don't want to feed into Don Jr's nonsense but I do want to tell a story. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Get a load of this:

I followed John Weaver when I started my Twitter account. We exchanged messages, I sent him my stories, chatted about Russia, etc. He wrote a blurb for my book. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

He offered me some sort of "joint venture" which I wasn't interested in, so I didn't respond to his calls. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

One day, he DM'd me and said he had "advice". He then proceeded to tell me how "hot" I looked and commented on my profile picture and my hair. He started calling me "my boy". I found it deeply uncomfortable. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Yikes.

Though we continued to DM every once in a while, the situation left me feeling quite uncomfortable. I brushed it off as one tends to do. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

I'm telling this story because I know there are more people who endured this kind of grooming with many more explicit details. As the Lincoln Project continues to grow financially, I felt compelled to share. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Note, the tweet we decided not to include in this piece is another young man saying it happened to him, so about that, Scott is right.

Of course, what he said to me pales in comparison to others with whom Weaver communicated and countless others who have experienced much worse from people in power. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Triple eeep.

The goal here is to hopefully provide some cover for others who were disturbed by Weaver's advances and might want to speak out. And hopefully, the Lincoln Project does something. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

They’re far too busy threatening Republicans and trying to completely shut down the Right to care about one of their founders possibly being a predator.

Oh, screenshots:

I don't owe you guys anything but here. pic.twitter.com/qFlkUtxelX — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Since posting this thread 25 minutes ago, I've gotten multiple DMs of people telling me they experienced this (and worse). — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Yikes.

My DMs are open if you want to anonymously tell me your story. I hope people can still understand that some things aren't about politics. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

For those asking why speaking up about this now: There are others, including some who reached out to me in recent days. Many many many many others, some afraid to say anything. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Victims are typically afraid.

One last point on this before I mute this thread because of hateful comments: Weaver was a top aide to Kasich's Presidential campaign in 2016. If this behavior extends to that time period (it does), it can be used by anyone as compromising material. It can be dangerous. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

Funny how people who claim they believe victims are so quick to attack them if their accusations could hurt a political agenda. And by funny we don’t mean ‘haha,’ we mean gross, pathetic, and all too damn predictable.

Weaver also signed on to be an agent of the Russian government in 2019, before reversing course. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 10, 2021

So allegedly ‘grooming’ young man AND an agent of Russia.

Gosh, these seem like pretty big skeletons to us, just sayin’.

***

Related:

WTF is going on here?! Video shows Capitol police opening the doors, standing aside, and inviting protesters inside

THIS is gonna be fun! Sen. Manchin ALREADY making Biden a liar for promising another round of stimulus checks if Dems won Senate

Ouch-Town, population YOU, bro! Ben Shapiro’s ‘good news’ for the media about their Capitol/Trump supporter coverage is pretty damn BRUTAL