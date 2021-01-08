Excuse us while we adjust our tinfoil hats but this looks a lot like the Capitol police not only opened the doors for the protesters, but they stepped aside and even ‘invited’ them in.

Watch.

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

Forget that it’s shocking they were allowed to get THIS close, but that the doors were opened by the Capitol police? Dare we say it’s almost as if someone or some group knew this was coming and wanted them in the building? We’re going to need a lot more tinfoil.

I don't understand why they'd do this. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) January 8, 2021

Join the club.

The United States Capitol Police is a federal law enforcement agency in the United States charged with protecting the United States Congress. It answers to Congress, not the President of the United States. We should be asking who in Congress gave the ok? — Pam McClure (@iampamap) January 8, 2021

🤔 Would need to be higher ranking member I would think. Remember what Nancy & Schumer kept saying they have many quivers etc to use to stop Trump — Toby Blessings 🇺🇸 (@toby_dorena) January 8, 2021

Yes, I already saw this CNN – NOT! — Jaimie Drew (@JDrewsyBC) January 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s hilarious.

CNN, actually covering something that could be news. Crazy talk.

Great reporting! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 8, 2021

Hey man, if Randy Quaid thinks this is a big deal …

And hold the doors for them! — EvaC (@1roughjourney) January 8, 2021

@jsrailton is the guy holding the backpack of the person in plaid the BRCC hat guy you are looking for? They appear about a 1/3rd of the way into the recording. pic.twitter.com/h8hv8qKWCm — Andy Leavitt (@AndyLeavitt) January 8, 2021

Weird.

What the effffffff?!

Reminds me of a field trip — Steven Barnes (@s_barnes_) January 8, 2021

Right?! The way they were wandering around with their cellphones out it was like they were on a field trip.

Crazy.

@iFirebrand you're still saying these "terrorists" should have expected to be shot? — John Lilic (@JohnLilic) January 8, 2021

We’ve also seen a video of the Capitol police removing barricades and waving protesters through.

Yup, we’re going to need a lot more tinfoil.

