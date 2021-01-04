When one of the leaders of the Chicago Teacher’s Union was caught vacationing in Puerto Rico after fighting against having kids back in the classroom, you’d think they’d be a little bit smarter about what they’re tweeting.

But they’re a union so … no.

See, they’re the underdogs here. Not the parents who are trying to make sure their kids still get educated in a virtual world where many are getting lost and definitely not the poor students who are gradually losing more and more of their ability to connect with their peers. Gotta love it when bullies try and pretend they’re not bullies:

The 5,000 educators slated to return to Chicago public school buildings tomorrow aren’t the bullies. They’re the underdogs. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 4, 2021

No one said the educators going back are bullies.

They’re not.

The union, they are the bullies.

And that Chambers woman who fought to keep children out of the classroom only to go vacation on beautiful beach and POST ABOUT IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

No shame.

Bullies seldom have shame.

Guess how this went over:

They’re actually pawns being used and abused by politically connected scumbags like you all. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) January 4, 2021

What she said.

Corey DeAngelis tore into them:

If a grocery store doesn't reopen families can take their money elsewhere If a school doesn't reopen families should similarly be able to take their children's education dollars elsewhere. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 4, 2021

This is why the money should follow the child, not the school.

Keep going.

Families should be able to take their children's education dollars elsewhere regardless of the reopening decision Education funding is supposed to be meant for educating children – not for protecting a government monopoly. We should fund students instead of institutions. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 4, 2021

Government monopoly.

Keep in mind, the money the unions are trying to suck out of the system come from taxpayers and the very parents they’re screwing over because they’re ‘scared.’

Corey didn’t let up.

Dr. Fauci: "The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all"pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 4, 2021

So open the damn schools.

UNICEF: "Data from 191 countries shows no consistent link between reopening schools and increased rates of coronavirus infection."https://t.co/s560q5ONEe — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 4, 2021

Did we say they should open the schools? Because they should open the DAMN SCHOOLS.

Schools should have the choice to reopen or not Teachers should have the choice to return to work or not But families need a choice too. We should fund students instead of institutions. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 4, 2021

All damn day.

This is your official right???https://t.co/EAIsW4cfbv — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hopefully, they're soon the unemployed. 🙂 — klarson (@kglarson) January 4, 2021

Unions are killing the teaching profession.

Nope, cowards — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 4, 2021

Lol — Robert "One Horse Pony" Kroese (@robkroese) January 4, 2021

Nope. Bullies — Scott Powers (@USNAVY_CHIEF1) January 4, 2021

How are you able to see your phone screen on that sunny beach? — EMUProf (@EmuProf) January 4, 2021

Probably sitting in the shade.

Don’t show up for work, fine! But then don’t get paid!!! — Ryan 💭🤑💰✌🏻☮️ (@RyanLiberty92) January 4, 2021

That’s how it usually works for people who don’t show up.

Defund the Teachers Union — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) January 4, 2021

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tweeted from beautiful, non-Chicago Puerto Rico. — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) January 4, 2021

This union just sucks. Like so many other unions.

***

