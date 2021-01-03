Chuck Todd melted down on Meet the Press this morning. And what’s really funny is that they tweeted out his meltdown like it was a good thing and his viewers railed on him over it. We hate to break it to ol’ Chuck, but acting like an unhinged rage-donkey and attacking Sen. Ron Johnson only made him look small, nervous, angry, insane, and biased.

And his viewers were pissed at him for giving the senator a platform.

But we suppose when we live in a world where media see themselves as more activist than journalist he is proud of this behavior. Their thread cracks us TF up.

Take a look.

.@chucktodd to @senronjohnson: "You made an allegation of widespread fraud, you've failed to offer specific evidence of that widespread fraud, but you're demanding an investigation on the grounds there's allegations of widespread fraud. Essentially, you're the arsonist here." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

For months, Chuck’s viewers have been accusing him of being a wuss and when it finally looks like Chuck has grown a pair they get mad at him for interviewing a Republican.

Again, they tweeted this thread out like it was a good thing.

.@SenRonJohnson: "This fire was started when you completely ignored, for example, our investigation of Hunter Biden."

…@chucktodd: "Alright, I've had enough of hearing this. You've spent the last 2 years … carrying a lot of this crazy, conspiratorial water for Pres. Trump." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

Johnson of course was correct. Media deliberately ignored and even tried to bury the Hunter Biden story to impact the election BUT we know Chuck doesn’t want to hear or admit that so he got all big and bad.

Well, big and bad for Chuck.

We’re still laughing.

.@chucktodd:"[You attempted] to somehow blame Ukraine for the interference in the election rather than Russia, you've used your committee to … create the illusion of voter fraud. … You're not trying to overturn the election, you just said. Are you just trying to curry favor?" — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

What? Illusion of voter fraud? Coming from the same group of mainstream media morons who pushed the Russian collusion ILLUSION we’re pretty sure Chuck can drink a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice.

Then they shared the entire interview here – we encourage you to watch so you can see Chuck really and truly make an ass of himself.

Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/vCZRTHSJ8L — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

Chuck probably thought his viewers would be happy and sure, a few of them were. But most of them reacted like this:

I guess Todd is trying to keep his job. — T (@jnaneswari1) January 3, 2021

Guess so?

You know what would have been possible today? Not having him on as a guest. Do better. — JamieBendall (@jamiethehost) January 3, 2021

Shame on you for putting him on TV. — Ellie S (@SaldivarEllie) January 3, 2021

Why give him the voice at all? Chuck Todd needs to resign along with Johnson — Mantown (@iloveMantown) January 3, 2021

Why are you even having him on? You are giving him the platform to reach millions with his falsehoods and conspiracy theories. He's loving it. — Barbara Bellinger (@babsliness) January 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Poor Chuck. The dude just can’t win.

