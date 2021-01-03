California is one of the most locked-down masked-up states out there, and they’re STILL climbing in COVID cases which tells us one of two things. Either masks and lockdowns really don’t work and a virus is gonna virus OR … you know what, that’s the only thing it tells us. Florida, which has been pretty much open since the summer, is doing far better than California so maybe locking people into their homes, taking away their social activities, trapping them at home for work, closing their schools, and covering their faces with cloth diapers isn’t the best way to deal with the virus.

Maybe?

Hey, we’re not experts but it doesn’t take an expert to see this crap right here ain’t workin:

In just over a month, @CountyofLA has confirmed an additional 400,000 cases. This is the fastest acceleration of new cases than at any other time during the pandemic. Please, stop gathering and stay home. Let’s do it for our healthcare workers and the most vulnerable among us. https://t.co/aTTZ3RCD0Y — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) January 3, 2021

Doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result is literally the definition of crazy. Look it up, Hilda.

Luckily Richard Grenell chimed in on Hilda’s insanity:

Your rules are making things worse. How can you keep digging? Strictest lockdowns and highest infection rates – stop whatever you are doing. https://t.co/ROdzhvc0Am — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 3, 2021

What Richard said. Times 10000000000.

That’s a number, right?

Stop doing what you’re doing, it’s making things worse. Stop it immediately.

People are masking up. People are locking down. People are staying away from their friends and their family.

And it’s still spreading.

Enough with the lockdowns. LET’S GET ON WITH LIFE.

“Nothing we have mandated actually works, but keep doing it. Even though states that don’t do it are doing much better.” pic.twitter.com/MXtQMAGkzl — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 3, 2021

This. So much this.

Whatever you're mandating isn't working!! — Amy (@famousamosquito) January 3, 2021

Not even a little bit.

The death rate is only 0.8% because every case of seasonal flu & cold is being counted as Covid. — Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) January 3, 2021

But lockdown! Mask! Orange man bad! BLEACH!

WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE.

Just more and more fear mongering . Stop with the madness and caustic atmosphere. Staying at home is not science, it’s depressing. — Freedom (@Christian_MW2) January 3, 2021

Seriously, time to stop.

Poor leadership ruined public trust months ago. — jackandpeach (@jackandpeach) January 3, 2021

Especially in blue states, yup.

Looking at you too, Northam. Open the damn schools.

Do more of what isn't working. — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) January 3, 2021

It’s the Democrat way after all.

Lockdowns obviously don't work! — ✨ Katie Yonke ✨ (@JKHomestead) January 3, 2021

No Hilda, open up California, get out, breath clean air, exercise, take care of yourself, and live free. — Stop the Steal TLBelle (@TLWink) January 3, 2021

Hey, they haven’t tried this yet … why not? Because this lockdown crap is NOT working.

***

