Yeah, like you, we sort of forgot about ol’ Judd but his making a claim about Sen. David Perdue flashing a racist symbol in a picture with Trump supporters the Sunday before the Georgia run-off is just pathetic and quite frankly, Twitchy-worthy. Maybe if he read the caption with the photo we wouldn’t have to embarrass him this way buuuuut here we are:

.@sendavidperdue should explain why he is making a white power sign in this photo posted by a Trump campaign operative on October 15 pic.twitter.com/vB3hk1Ixlm — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 2, 2021

The obvious meaning in the picture is 3000 like it says IN THE FREAKIN’ POST.

But you know, RACISM!

I mean it’s obvious that he’s not holding up 3 for 3k like he says in this post, so it’s obviously a white power symbol because I’m a super smart person. https://t.co/I2EAmPCd5f — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 3, 2021

3,000, Judd.

We should all be proud more people are participating in voting, shouldn't we? pic.twitter.com/VcBAf14TON — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 3, 2021

Obama, that freakin’ racist!

I’ll take a shot in the dark here, Judd. David states in the caption that they each got 3,000 voter contacts Since they are each holding up 3 fingers, a normal person would deduce that it represented *three* thousands. And not the racist dog whistle that only you seem to hear. — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 3, 2021

You’re absolutely right, Judd And MJ should also explain why he flashed a white power symbol after winning his 3rd NBA title. pic.twitter.com/reZkvoeQzs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 2, 2021

Jordan?! NOOOOOO.

You can’t count past 2…. pic.twitter.com/qR74nqcxAV — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) January 3, 2021

You should be ashamed of yourself. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 3, 2021

He SHOULD be but for someone like Judd to be ashamed they would first have to understand what shame is and we’re pretty sure he does not.

Is that in the white people handbook? Hmmm my copy must have gotten lost in the mail. 🙄 — magalopes Isaiah 41:10 (@mlwelch31) January 3, 2021

OH NO! JUDD MADE THE LIST!

What an honor and so early in 2021 too.

Atta boy.

Biden showing his true colors.

You can’t be for real — ObaXVII✝️🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@ObaXVII) January 2, 2021

They are really worried about Perdue winning … again. They should be.

