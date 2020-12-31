Gotta love the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party.

And yes, yes we are being facetious.

Forget that we’ve been watching them pretend they care about life so they can scold any and everyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask (Kurt Eichenwald said he wanted to beat an anti-masker to death), but accusing Republicans of treason and sedition for objecting to the 2020 Electoral College may just take the cake.

Keep in mind, these are the same yahoos who not only spend countless hours telling the world how racist and evil the Electoral College is … but who have challenged it themselves multiple times in the last 20 years.

See for yourself.

As Democrats and some in the media accuse Republicans objecting to the Electoral College as “treasonous” and “seditious” it’s important to recall that it’s been done at least three times in the last 20 years… all by Democrats‼️ 🧵 THREAD🧵 — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

All by Democrats?!

Say it ain’t so!

We were told this is treason and sedition to question the results of an election.

Ahem.

Wait, CNN didn’t accuse them of treason or sedition?

We’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

.@kyledcheney covered Sheila Jackson Lee’s objections in 2017 for POLITICO here: https://t.co/VqZyRwNxRE — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

From Politico:

A Democratic congresswoman from Texas confirmed late Thursday that she and as many as 10 colleagues will contest the validity of Donald Trump’s election Friday, when lawmakers meet at the Capitol to certify Trump’s Electoral College victory. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said in a phone interview that she and her allies plan to challenge the validity of electoral votes in multiple states, where she argued voter suppression tactics may have tainted the outcome. She said a separate batch of challenges will focus on disqualifying electors who may have been ineligible to serve at all. “This is an American question of justice and fairness and the appropriate running of presidential elections,” Jackson Lee said.

Oddly enough, they did not call her treasonous or seditious.

Huh.

Wonder why?

Yes, that is a rhetorical question, we know damn well why they didn’t accuse her of those things. It has to do with the shiny D in front of her name.

Also in 2017, call logs, emails and text messages revealed @HillaryClinton’s campaign intentionally refused to stamp out calls to object to the Electoral College, including @jakejsullivan… Biden’s incoming national security advisor. https://t.co/VS8D6NjpdF — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

Hillary was too busy trying to make sure no one figured out her camp paid for the dossier.

Remember when she started the birther movement when she couldn’t beat Obama?

Good times.

In 2005, Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D) and Senator @BarbaraBoxer (D) objected to George W. Bush’s victory over… computer glitches and provisional ballots. 🧐 https://t.co/VBOqDxjhKH — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

Gosh, this sounds familiar.

Also in 2005: Hillary Clinton: "I commend the senator from California for raising the objection" Ted Kennedy: "I commend and thank our friend for giving us this opportunity" Harry Reid: "I applaud my friend" Dick Durbin: "I thank her for doing it" pic.twitter.com/BIus10qXlf — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

But when Republicans do it, it’s treason.

In 2001, Dems led by Jesse Jackson JR (later sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for misusing campaign funds) and @RepEBJ, @RepHastingsFL, and others objected to George W. Bush’s victory. https://t.co/PeKFtr4nEZ — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) December 31, 2020

Democrats always accusing Republicans of what THEY’VE done.

Typical.

***

