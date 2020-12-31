Gotta love the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party.

And yes, yes we are being facetious.

Forget that we’ve been watching them pretend they care about life so they can scold any and everyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask (Kurt Eichenwald said he wanted to beat an anti-masker to death), but accusing Republicans of treason and sedition for objecting to the 2020 Electoral College may just take the cake.

Keep in mind, these are the same yahoos who not only spend countless hours telling the world how racist and evil the Electoral College is … but who have challenged it themselves multiple times in the last 20 years.

See for yourself.

All by Democrats?!

Say it ain’t so!

We were told this is treason and sedition to question the results of an election.

Ahem.

Trending

Wait, CNN didn’t accuse them of treason or sedition?

We’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

From Politico:

A Democratic congresswoman from Texas confirmed late Thursday that she and as many as 10 colleagues will contest the validity of Donald Trump’s election Friday, when lawmakers meet at the Capitol to certify Trump’s Electoral College victory.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said in a phone interview that she and her allies plan to challenge the validity of electoral votes in multiple states, where she argued voter suppression tactics may have tainted the outcome. She said a separate batch of challenges will focus on disqualifying electors who may have been ineligible to serve at all.

“This is an American question of justice and fairness and the appropriate running of presidential elections,” Jackson Lee said.

Oddly enough, they did not call her treasonous or seditious.

Huh.

Wonder why?

Yes, that is a rhetorical question, we know damn well why they didn’t accuse her of those things. It has to do with the shiny D in front of her name.

Hillary was too busy trying to make sure no one figured out her camp paid for the dossier.

Remember when she started the birther movement when she couldn’t beat Obama?

Good times.

Gosh, this sounds familiar.

But when Republicans do it, it’s treason.

Democrats always accusing Republicans of what THEY’VE done.

Typical.

***

Related:

Come get some! Kurt Eichenwald learns the HARD way why threatening to ‘beat anti-maskers to death’ is a BAD idea

Tags: 2020 electionBidenDemocratselectoral collegerepublicansTrump