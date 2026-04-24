Falklands Fallout: US Tells Britain to 'Falk Off' After Iran Snub – Piers Morgan Demands Rematch of 1776

Today, it was announced the White House may reconsider its stance on Britian's claim to the Falkland Islands because the UK did not support the war in Iran.

JUST IN: The U.S. is reportedly considering suspending Spain from NATO & reviewing the U.S. stance on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 24, 2026

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This got Piers Morgan's knickers in a bunch. He believes the UK should get back the US as retribution. Good luck, big guy!

If President Trump wants to take the Falkland Islands away from Britain, then we must reclaim the United States.

Perfect way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

King Charles can announce it to Congress next week. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2026

King Charles isn't as dumb as Piers, thankfully.

Piers - I love you but it didn’t work out too well for you last time… start by taking back London and reestablishing freedom of speech. Just a suggestion… 🤣 https://t.co/yTmHFbYZoJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 24, 2026

Wise words from one of the First Sons.

You should consider reclaiming your own country first. https://t.co/8TAdWIXPhC — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 24, 2026

1776 come on over.



Round two will be even more fun. https://t.co/Jg74mUpKjx — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) April 24, 2026

We're even better armed this time.

I mean, at least it’d be a war we’ve won before… twice. https://t.co/aP5gAJW55p — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 24, 2026

You can't even get Meghan Markle under control and you think you're going to take back West Baltimore. https://t.co/KOiXqXFU9q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

A D-list American actress stole your spare heir. The UK has no power here.

Britain might want to first consider taking back Britain. https://t.co/zGY4rRFeSm — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) April 24, 2026

That’s fair, but then I think we would all agree that Franz of Bavaria should then reclaim Britain for the Jacobite line. https://t.co/azVy7wlpX2 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 24, 2026

Your country can’t even reclaim itself from third world foreigners https://t.co/36CpaHYeWC — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 24, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

From one of my @Article3Project guys:



"Please give it a try, Piers!



These people can’t even defend themselves from invading Africans on rafts"



😂 https://t.co/8c472dedVb — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 24, 2026

It must be so depressing to post a "threat" like this while knowing your once great empire has has no chance to achieve such victory. https://t.co/rofQMilHoE pic.twitter.com/SM4TWUgUyL — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 24, 2026

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Piers is just trying to relive the Glory Days.

Listen you limy prick.



I wish you would😂😂



Remember that whole 1776 thing???



Why don’t you focus on taking England back from the Muslim hoard?? 👍🏼 https://t.co/vHCsAQPp5g — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) April 24, 2026

Brits can't even come to Florida on vacation without ending up in the Emergency Room with sun poisoning. They'd never last in a war over here. All we have to do is hide the sunscreen and take your whole military out.

Bring your muskets. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

And your butter knives.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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