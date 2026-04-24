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Falklands Fallout: US Tells Britain to 'Falk Off' After Iran Snub – Piers Morgan Demands Rematch of 1776

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on April 24, 2026
Twitchy

Today, it was announced the White House may reconsider its stance on Britian's claim to the Falkland Islands because the UK did not support the war in Iran.

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This got Piers Morgan's knickers in a bunch. He believes the UK should get back the US as retribution. Good luck, big guy!

King Charles isn't as dumb as Piers, thankfully.

Wise words from one of the First Sons.

We're even better armed this time.

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A D-list American actress stole your spare heir. The UK has no power here. 

Harsh, but fair.

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Piers is just trying to relive the Glory Days.

Brits can't even come to Florida on vacation without ending up in the Emergency Room with sun poisoning. They'd never last in a war over here. All we have to do is hide the sunscreen and take your whole military out.

And your butter knives.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY NATO PIERS MORGAN SPAIN UNITED KINGDOM WHITE HOUSE

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