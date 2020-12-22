Remember how many Democrats and Resisters tried to pretend Trump was a big meanie when it came to illegal immigrants? Heck, the media worked overtime to help them push that narrative. Only those who have been paying attention all along knew that Obama actually built the cages kids were supposedly being kept in AND his administration (featuring Sleepy Joe) deported more illegal immigrants than Trump ever did within his first term.

More than even W. deported.

But you know, they had a narrative to sell.

Wonder what happens to that narrative now that Biden is KEEPING those same evil immigration restrictions?

Guess you guys should have asked Joe about those cages after all. pic.twitter.com/cBclDXuJ7G — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 22, 2020

Obama built the cages, we’re not surprised Biden wants to keep using them.

After all, the same people who wrote Obama’s tweets and speeches and made him into the ‘marketing’ dynamo he was are doing the same things for Biden now. We’d be shocked if Biden even knows he won’t be working in the Senate come 2021.

THEY WILL NOT REST UNTIL THE CAGES ARE GONE.

Or they get distracted with some other shiny object to be angry and outraged about.

That works too if you’re a Democrat.

Imagine if WaPo had asked him real questions instead of what his favorite ice cream flavor is.

BREAKING: Biden plans to use the cages he and Obama built when he is president. He is urging patience. — @amuse (@amuse) December 22, 2020

Heh.

Patience.

Help is on the way.

Good gravy it’s going to be a loooooong four years.

This is the last we’ll hear about kids in cages for at least another 4 years. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) December 22, 2020

Yup.

They’ll be too busy focusing on the evil GOP in the Senate and how everything wrong in the country is their fault.

As if they were the press or something — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) December 22, 2020

Or something.

Basically firefighters — ReEducation Camp-Averse (@DissidentInCA) December 22, 2020

Basically.

So stunning. So brave.

So he's a monster, right? — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) December 22, 2020

Of course he is, right media? A monster for putting kids in cages?

That’s how this works, right?

***

Related:

