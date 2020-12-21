Nancy Pelosi thinks Americans are dumb.

And she’s right about the ones who support and believe her nonsense.

She expects us all to pretend she didn’t admit she kept COVID relief from Americans in need for MONTHS to play games with the 2020 election, and now be GRATEFUL that she decided it’s ok to finally help the people she works for.

Yeah, like far too many other elected officials, she seems to have forgotten who’s really in charge.

Look at this:

$600? How much fancy ice cream does that buy, Nancy? Asking for a friend.

Remember when Nancy called the tax cuts ‘crumbs’?

This. ^

Don’t forget her fancy chocolates she can’t live without.

But then she and Democrats couldn’t claim Trump wasn’t doing enough for the country.

Think the Kennedy Performing Arts Center got more money to fire their musicians again?

***

