Nancy Pelosi thinks Americans are dumb.

And she’s right about the ones who support and believe her nonsense.

She expects us all to pretend she didn’t admit she kept COVID relief from Americans in need for MONTHS to play games with the 2020 election, and now be GRATEFUL that she decided it’s ok to finally help the people she works for.

Yeah, like far too many other elected officials, she seems to have forgotten who’s really in charge.

Look at this:

Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people. https://t.co/z9uVKPk9TP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 21, 2020

$600? How much fancy ice cream does that buy, Nancy? Asking for a friend.

You folks made an average of 130k over the last 9 months of squabbling over whether to give Americans 600 of their tax money back and think it makes you look like heroes….. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) December 21, 2020

Remember when Nancy called the tax cuts ‘crumbs’?

You could have done this in July you could have done this in October, you could have done it at any time but you made the American people suffer because of a stupid election#LetThemEatCake — President-Elect Karla (@KLomiglio) December 21, 2020

This. ^

And it's shameful. Just fkn shameful. You've got more than $600 worth of ice cream in that fridge. 🙄 #LetThemEatCake — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) December 21, 2020

Don’t forget her fancy chocolates she can’t live without.

You should have passed the single direct payment of 1200$ @POTUS offered months ago — Eli Levine, already knows how to code (@Eli_A_Levine) December 21, 2020

But then she and Democrats couldn’t claim Trump wasn’t doing enough for the country.

You didn’t do this until December because you hate the President. You actually admitted that. Go get your hair done-you are vile. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 21, 2020

You rejected a much bigger deal before the election, because you did not want to give Trump something that could be seen as a 'win'. You decided politics was more important than the people. Shut up, get your hair cut, and eat some fucking ice cream — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) December 21, 2020

We can't wait to see all the pork you got. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) December 21, 2020

Think the Kennedy Performing Arts Center got more money to fire their musicians again?

***

Related:

FIGHT! CNN’s Manu Raju calls Nancy Pelosi OUT for ignoring his question about rejecting $1.8 trillion COVID relief and pisses Lefties off

Power to the PEOPLE! Daily Caller journo’s tweets about eating at PA restaurant resisting Wolf’s indoor dining ban a powerful must-read

‘But NICE try’: Keith Olbermann learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Trump attorney Jesse R. Binnall