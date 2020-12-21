We have no idea why Keith Olbermann decided to try and pick a fight with Trump attorney Jesse R. Binall BUT here we are. Honestly, we should send Keith a batch of cookies and a ‘thank you’ card because this exchange right here is Twitchy gold.

It all started when Binnall tweeted about YouTube removing his opening statement about 2020 election fraud:

YouTube has decided that my opening statement in the U.S. Seante, given under oath and based upon hard evidence, is too dangerous for you to see; they removed it. To this day, "our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored." Why is Google so afraid of the truth? #BigBrother — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) December 20, 2020

This tweet, for whatever reason, made Keith very angry. Granted, anyone sitting in their basement pretending they’re relevant and still have a job in media even after MSNBC fired them for being too unethical even for them would probably be just as tense.

He spotted a TYPO!

Geez, Keith. Really?

A typo makes him a ‘bubblehead’?

Admit it, you just cringed as much as we did.

Binnall responded:

Yeah, I transposed two letters in a rather obvious typo. You were fired for an ethics violation when you violated your company’s pay-to-play policy. Let that sink in: you are too unethical for MSNBC. But nice try. https://t.co/Kf5jRo5HX8 — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) December 20, 2020

But nice try.

Ouch.

Definitely left a mark of some sort.

***

