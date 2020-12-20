C’mon CNN, this is repugnant, even for you guys.

Watch:

Those poor kids.

All they’ve heard for the past year is fear and watching as things they love and enjoy were taken from them in the name of safety. So now they’re worried Santa won’t be safe?

Awful.

And shame on both Fauci and CNN for doing this bit.

Trending

Leave Santa alone.

Don’t worry, kids, Fauci saved Christmas! Ignore all of the other interviews where he scolded America for wanting to celebrate the holiday.

Exactly what it is.

Seriously.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Ana Navarro frothing at the mouth and raging at Marco Rubio for getting COVID vaccination BACKFIRES

‘They WILL stab you in the neck’: Observation thread from tweep celebrating his 1st Christmas the FUNNIEST thing you’ll read today

Oh FFS! Elites who spent months claiming people are killing grandma with COVID now trying to inject social justice with the vaccine

Tags: CNNCOVIDFauciSanta Claus