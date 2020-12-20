We hate to break it to Ana Navarra, but plenty of elected officials will be among the first to get the COVID vaccination. And no amount of raging and throwing a fit over privilege will make one damn bit of difference.

Yeah, she’s all up in arms because LIKE OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS, Marco Rubio has been vaccinated.

Look at this hot mess of ignorant:

Young, healthy Senator, who spoke at rallies packed w/thousands w/o masks, who supports Trump -who’s down-played COVID & mocked those who wear masks, is 1st to get vaccine while most medical workers, elderly & infirm Americans, wait.

Congratulations on ur privilege, @marcorubio. pic.twitter.com/gpm3PfNCd4 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2020

Serious amounts of argle, bargle, and ara.

Told ya’.

LOL now do @AOC — Dr. Scotty Potty 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎄 (@HTX_Con) December 20, 2020

Oh yeah, AOC got it too.

You could have just posted “Reeeeeeeeeeeeee” and saved time. — dubs, DiL, LIGAF (@mrbigdubya) December 20, 2020

Update your Avi. — David Hof (@swisstexas) December 20, 2020

It is a teensy bit outdated.

Fair.

Here’s the thing, do we necessarily disagree with Ana that politicians should go back further in the line to get vaccinated behind the elderly and frontline workers? No. BUT she is picking one elected official, one that is convenient to dunk on to feed her crappy agenda. If she were picking on other politicians who were vaccinated like AOC then eh … fine.

But pretending Rubio is the only one with privilege?

Heifer please.

***

Related:

‘They WILL stab you in the neck’: Observation thread from tweep celebrating his 1st Christmas the FUNNIEST thing you’ll read today

SCARY STUPID –> Stephen King’s attempt at using Thanksgiving to make a tacky COVID dig goes OH so very wrong

Oh FFS! Elites who spent months claiming people are killing grandma with COVID now trying to inject social justice with the vaccine