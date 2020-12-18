Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

This right here, this is what America is really about. Not government handouts, but Americans reaching out and helping other Americans. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy introduced ‘The Barstool Fund’ to help small businesses and it’s so awesome this editor had to break out some tissue.

We’re not crying, YOU’RE CRYING.

Watch:

‘How do we expect these people to survive?’

‘And nobody seems to care in the government. No plan. No relief.’

They’re donating half a million dollars to small businesses… while the government sits around with a thumb up their as*es.

This is so damn cool.

How can we best help one another?

Love this.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has been fighting the good fight, and they are hurting.

Which is really how it’s supposed to be.

Amen.

