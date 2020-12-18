Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

This right here, this is what America is really about. Not government handouts, but Americans reaching out and helping other Americans. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy introduced ‘The Barstool Fund’ to help small businesses and it’s so awesome this editor had to break out some tissue.

We’re not crying, YOU’RE CRYING.

Watch:

Introducing The Barstool Fund If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to [email protected] We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

‘How do we expect these people to survive?’

‘And nobody seems to care in the government. No plan. No relief.’

They’re donating half a million dollars to small businesses… while the government sits around with a thumb up their as*es.

This is so damn cool.

This is the best about America – helping each other in need❤️🇺🇸 — MsDagny (@msdagny2012) December 18, 2020

You know who is setup to sell some shirts and you should partner with @stoolpresidente ? I would talk with @RealRLimbaugh and his website is already setup with tons of visitors ready to help with your cause. — @Gre8Scott 🇺🇸🦅 (@Gre8Scott) December 18, 2020

How can we best help one another?

Love this.

This is going to blow up in all the best ways. Respect, Pres. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) December 17, 2020

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has been fighting the good fight, and they are hurting.

We really need more if this. If we can't rely on the government, we need to rely on ourselves to help the community. — Jennifer Flowers (@Jennifer2Flower) December 18, 2020

Which is really how it’s supposed to be.

Great idea. My High school son busted tables at Borrelli’s the last two summers . This past summer they converted part of parking lot for outdoor dining. They are trying ! — Mike Mancuso (@Mikemancuso9) December 18, 2020

This is one of the many reasons I started following you and Barstoolsports !!!!! Y’all are amazing ! — Jen (@jmo0625) December 18, 2020

Amen.

