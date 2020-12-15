Funny how so many so-called medical experts spent so much time poo-pooing any and every bit of good news around fighting COVID in 2020, including the development of a vaccine which they said was IMPOSSIBLE.

Glenn Greenwald put together a fairly exceptional and damning thread calling these a-holes and the media out:

In May — after Trump said there'd be a COVID vaccine by year's end — MSNBC put on its medical expert, @IrwinRedlenerMD, to assure viewers that it was *impossible* — not unlikely, but "impossible" — for there to be a safe and effective vaccine ready before 2021. pic.twitter.com/tLCM8ILHUg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

Experts. Right, media, tell us another one.

Experts in hating Trump maybe.

Glenn continued:

CNN's @JessicaHuseman (of @propublica) also confidently assured everyone Trump was wrong & there could not be any vaccine by year's end. Obviously, all they cared about was telling anti-Trump partisans what they wanted to hear, not the truth.https://t.co/9tZOdHv8Kv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

All they cared about was setting Trump up to look the fool and then claim he mishandled the virus so they could win an election.

Hell, Nancy Pelosi all but admitted it.

So both MSNBC and CNN analysts spread extreme mistrust about the impossibility of the COVID vaccine that has now arrived — purely for their own selfish ends. They spent 4 years saying *anything*, without regard if it was true, just to feed anti-Trump fanatics what they wanted. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

Clicks and taps, baby.

Clicks.

And.

Taps.

Now with the election over, MSNBC's @IrwinRedlenerMD is pronouncing the vaccine safe & encouraging everyone to take it: what he said six months ago was *impossible*. Is @JessicaHuseman going to take this vaccine?https://t.co/nvBrII76NW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

Like Nancy said, a new president.

That’s all this was ever about.

In a separate tweet, Dr. Redlener claims he was "wrong" about this. He wasn't "wrong." That implies a good faith effort to get it right. His job, like everyone on MSNBC, was so to spread disinformation to help Dems & keep the MSNBC audience addicted to endorphins & fear. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cZ4MrXI0ZE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

He did what they wanted him to do.

Fact.

There is no reasonable debate about this: the greatest and most destructive source of "disinformation" are not the random citizens on 4Chan & Facebook that NBC's "disinformation team" so bravely doxes. It's these corporate media outlets. Disinformation is their function. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Speaking of rampant disinformation: look at what this WSJ reporter is saying. He's 100% right: there's never been *any* evidence that Snowden gave information to Russia or China. So why can compulsive liars like @JohnBrennan & @Liz_Cheney keep saying it?https://t.co/aTwKuUz1y9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

It's because people like Brennan & Cheney know that — with rare exceptions (such as Volz here) — disinformation that comes from official sources & power centers is amplified, not debunked, by corporate media outlets. *That* – not QAnon – is the greatest disinformation threat. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 15, 2020

And willing to misinform and terrify the world to push an agenda.

Let’s hear it for the mainstream media!

***

