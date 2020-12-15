Ummm … yikes.

And here we just thought Jeffrey Toobin was a pervert who masturbated during Zoom work calls and tried to get his partner’s daughter to have an abortion after he had an affair with her. Appears he also has a brother he’d rather forget about.

A brother with Down syndrome.

As we said, yikes:

Could it have been an oversight? Could he actually not know about his brother with a disability?

Or is he just a garbage human being?

I've seen sacks of poo with more character than @JeffreyToobin. — Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) December 15, 2020

My God — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 15, 2020

That is heartbreaking — ML (@just_mindy) December 15, 2020

does … does he not know, or is he a full participant in othering his own brother? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 15, 2020

How could he not know? I mean, I guess there's an off chance but if the author of this knew… — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) December 15, 2020

holding out hope for a "Rain Man" scenario. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 15, 2020

Yeah, we’re not exactly holding out any hope for Toobin being of good character at this point in the game.

this is disgusting — Ryan Kirk (@rok300) December 15, 2020

Wow that tells you a lot about somebody and their character or lack there of — somedaygirl (@somedaygirl) December 15, 2020

It does indeed.

Sadly this seems totally in character for Jeffrey.

And CNN still loves the guy.

***

