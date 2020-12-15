Ummm … yikes.

And here we just thought Jeffrey Toobin was a pervert who masturbated during Zoom work calls and tried to get his partner’s daughter to have an abortion after he had an affair with her. Appears he also has a brother he’d rather forget about.

A brother with Down syndrome.

As we said, yikes:

Could it have been an oversight? Could he actually not know about his brother with a disability?

Or is he just a garbage human being?

Yeah, we’re not exactly holding out any hope for Toobin being of good character at this point in the game.

It does indeed.

Sadly this seems totally in character for Jeffrey.

And CNN still loves the guy.

***

