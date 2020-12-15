Restaurant owners are going to HAVE to push back … just like this.

I'll keep you updated on Anton Van Happen owner of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura, as he will remain open despite being issued a closure order from public health. He received a citation today during our interview and warned of possibility of having his public health permit revoked — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Even today, Bill Gates babbled on about how restaurants and bars and small businesses may have to remain closed for perhaps months, even with the vaccine. Notice it’s always a-holes who have yet to go without a paycheck pushing the lockdowns like they’re a good idea.

Watching this thread on Nick the Greek in Ventura, CA is eye-opening.

In a HUGE way.

Restaurant owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura was issued an "immediate closure' on Friday by public health department for having outdoor seating. Anton says he kept his outdoor seating in a way to prorsft against the outdoor dining ban. Full story out soon pic.twitter.com/nkOg3O3830 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Show us the science that says eating outdoors spreads the virus.

We’ll wait.

"It's unfair to us restaurant owners" says Anton Van Happen, owner of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura, on the county's outdoor dining ban. Anton has been issued a 'Covid-19 Closure Order' for his restaurant forhaving outdoor seating despite serving take-out only pic.twitter.com/Rvr7n1e49n — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Of course it’s unfair.

But Democrat governors don’t seem to give a damn.

Case in point:

Public health inspector taking photos of 'Nick The Greek' restaurant in Ventura,, that was still operating after the restaurant was issued a closure order for having outdoor seating despite serving take-out only. pic.twitter.com/3OFelebSwh — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Then watch what happens next:

Here is the moment public health issues Anton Van Happen the owner of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura a citation for remaining open after he was issued a closure order on Friday for having outdoor seating despite serving take-out only pic.twitter.com/0JJiEZckzd — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

"Are you going to pay my rent ? says owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Things got tense pic.twitter.com/9eKCiAjDaw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

We’re pretty sure they’re not going to pay his rent.

This is where it gets really good.

"Why aren't you at Costco right now, there's 500 people inside Costco" a customer of 'Nick The Greek' says to public health inspectors issuing a citation to owner Anton Van Happen for remaining open after receving a closure order on Friday. pic.twitter.com/xFNdGNQqF8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Get out of here, nobody wants you here.

Gosh, it’s like Americans just want to be left alone.

Whoda thunk?

After the public health inspectors left Anton's restaurant 'Nick The Greek', someone who was watching my livestream of the altercation called in and bought $100 worth of food to giveaway and a $100 tip for the staff. The person called in from Alaska pic.twitter.com/b2CnWbE9a7 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

We need so much more of this.

This might be a link to their restaurant where you might be able to find their menu and other ways to support them.

Ahem.

#MERICA

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO: MSNBC’s Liz Plank asking every woman to change Twitter handles to reflect their credentials does NOT go well, like at all

Talk to the HAND, little man: Jim Acosta tries and fails miserably to bully Kayleigh McEnany and WE’RE here to point and laugh (watch)

‘What a PHONY’: Megyn Kelly absolutely TORCHES ‘woke bully’ Debra Messing in 2 tweets and HOT DAMN, she ain’t playin’