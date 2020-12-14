Would it be wrong for us to call Hillary Clinton the herpes of politics? Because she’s seriously irritating and NEVER goes away.

Asking for a friend.

Ok, we’re asking for ourselves.

We suppose the Jill Biden doctor debate wouldn’t be complete without Hillary sticking her witch-like nose in the middle of it:

Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2020

*yawn*

So tough.

Someone please come and pick up their grandma, she’s scaring the children.

You'll forever be known as Felonia von Pantsuit thanks to @KurtSchlichter — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 13, 2020

If you have to demand respect, it means you haven't earned it. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 13, 2020

Her name is just Jill Biden actually. It would have been weird for her parents to have included "Dr." as part of her name. Plus imagine their disappointment if they had named her "Dr.", and then found out she didn't become a real one. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 13, 2020

Like Dr Seuss, Dr Dre, or Dr Evil, no? — Duggles (@macduggles) December 14, 2020

Nah. No thanks. And you morons keep screaming “listen to the REAL doctors. She went to school for 10 yrs because she didn’t want a real job, doesn’t count — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 14, 2020

No one asked. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2020

Yeah, but in a Dr Phil kinda way. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 13, 2020

But not really because at least Dr. Phil is somewhat entertaining.

Joe will appreciate the reminder. — Dawn Chandler (@DawnKChandler) December 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He probably still thinks she’s his sister.

***

