Would it be wrong for us to call Hillary Clinton the herpes of politics? Because she’s seriously irritating and NEVER goes away.

Asking for a friend.

Ok, we’re asking for ourselves.

We suppose the Jill Biden doctor debate wouldn’t be complete without Hillary sticking her witch-like nose in the middle of it:

*yawn*

So tough.

Someone please come and pick up their grandma, she’s scaring the children.

But not really because at least Dr. Phil is somewhat entertaining.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He probably still thinks she’s his sister.

***

