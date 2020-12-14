Just barely 24 hours after an aide accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and the media are already running cover for the Democrat.

We know, you’re not surprised … neither are we.

But it’s just so damn blatant, ya’ know?

Drew Holden was good enough to tweet a side-by-side comparing how USA Today is covering the accusations against Cuomo as opposed to how they covered the accusations against Kavanaugh.

See for yourself:

Huh.

Seems like our good friends at USA Today and other media outlets missed the memo on how they’re supposed to believe all women.

Granted, they already sort of blew that whole narrative with the way they treated Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade.

Must be nice to be a Democrat.

Republican Accused

Democrat Denies https://t.co/Zv0P8yH3s5 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 14, 2020

No. They still suck. — Matthew "Doctorate in BS" Betley🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) December 14, 2020

Fair enough.

Yes. The (R) switched to a (D) so the claims have to be substantiated with mountains of evidence now.https://t.co/nXZu26jJcw — President-Elect Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 14, 2020

Yeah. *D* to *R*. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) December 14, 2020

Our guy, your guy, that’s the difference. — 4moreyrs (@aluren1) December 14, 2020

Nope, nothing has changed. @USATODAY is still a shill for the DNC — I Disapprove (@DisapproveI) December 14, 2020

Like so many others in traditional media.

Yup.

***

