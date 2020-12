Chamath Palihapitiya thinks that everyone who gets the COVID vaccine should wear a certain color mask to signal to others that they’ve been vaccinated.

It’s like none of these yahoos have ever picked up a history book.

Just no.

Everyone that gets vaccinated should all wear a mask of a special design or color so that they can signal to others that they are vaccinated. #GodBlessScience — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) December 11, 2020

So people who don’t get the vaccine will have to wear a different colored mask?

Asking for a friend.

I’m supposed to get my first shot in a week or so. After I finish the series it will be easy for you to tell I’m vaccinated. I’ll be the one with no mask doing this… pic.twitter.com/jHN3lkaPJl — Traditional AmErican Christmas (@Flipper628) December 13, 2020

This works.

If they've been vaccinated, why do they have to wear a mask? You can't give it to them, and they can't give it to you! — Greg Goetz (@search9286) December 13, 2020

And maybe a tattoo? You know, like of a series of numbers, like the ID & order of the shot they were given, maybe around the wrist area for quick clear showing?

Did you eat lead window flakes as a kid? — Snowthulu, the Yuletide Old One (@Rhogart) December 13, 2020

Is that your final solution? — Jeffrey "Big Guy" Voth (@Acuda4me) December 13, 2020

1st, why would you still wear a mask? 2nd, no. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 13, 2020

I’m having a mask burning party then. — georgia (@georgia1041) December 13, 2020

Whoohoo! We’ll bring marshmallows!

As you can see, this went over well.

Or not.

When I've been vaccinated I'm not wearing a mask to make you feel better. Asshole. — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) December 13, 2020

How about yellow? — President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 13, 2020

Ummm… Wut? — President-Elect Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) December 13, 2020

Leftists should all wear a sign: pic.twitter.com/J34PsyLCHX — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) December 12, 2020

That really would make things much simpler ALTHOUGH when they wear a mask alone driving their car it’s sort of the same thing.

nazis had those fancy armbands, so, this is on brand. — 🎄 la la la la la 🎄 (@fancythis) December 12, 2020

That’s a hard no from us, pal.

***

