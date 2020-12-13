Chamath Palihapitiya thinks that everyone who gets the COVID vaccine should wear a certain color mask to signal to others that theyâ€™ve been vaccinated.

Itâ€™s like none of these yahoos have ever picked up a history book.

Just no.

So people who donâ€™t get the vaccine will have to wear a different colored mask?

Asking for a friend.

This works.

Whoohoo! Weâ€™ll bring marshmallows!

As you can see, this went over well.

Or not.

That really would make things much simpler ALTHOUGH when they wear a mask alone driving their car itâ€™s sort of the same thing.

Thatâ€™s a hard no from us, pal.

***

