Chamath Palihapitiya thinks that everyone who gets the COVID vaccine should wear a certain color mask to signal to others that theyâ€™ve been vaccinated.

Itâ€™s like none of these yahoos have ever picked up a history book.

Just no.

Everyone that gets vaccinated should all wear a mask of a special design or color so that they can signal to others that they are vaccinated. #GodBlessScience â€” Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) December 11, 2020

So people who donâ€™t get the vaccine will have to wear a different colored mask?

Asking for a friend.

Iâ€™m supposed to get my first shot in a week or so. After I finish the series it will be easy for you to tell Iâ€™m vaccinated. Iâ€™ll be the one with no mask doing thisâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/jHN3lkaPJl â€” Traditional AmErican Christmas (@Flipper628) December 13, 2020

This works.

If they've been vaccinated, why do they have to wear a mask? You can't give it to them, and they can't give it to you! â€” Greg Goetz (@search9286) December 13, 2020

And maybe a tattoo? You know, like of a series of numbers, like the ID & order of the shot they were given, maybe around the wrist area for quick clear showing?

Did you eat lead window flakes as a kid? â€” Snowthulu, the Yuletide Old One (@Rhogart) December 13, 2020

Is that your final solution? â€” Jeffrey "Big Guy" Voth (@Acuda4me) December 13, 2020

1st, why would you still wear a mask? 2nd, no. â€” Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 13, 2020

Iâ€™m having a mask burning party then. â€” georgia (@georgia1041) December 13, 2020

Whoohoo! Weâ€™ll bring marshmallows!

As you can see, this went over well.

Or not.

When I've been vaccinated I'm not wearing a mask to make you feel better. Asshole. â€” RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) December 13, 2020

How about yellow? â€” President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 13, 2020

Ummmâ€¦ Wut? â€” President-Elect Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) December 13, 2020

Leftists should all wear a sign: pic.twitter.com/J34PsyLCHX â€” Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) December 12, 2020

That really would make things much simpler ALTHOUGH when they wear a mask alone driving their car itâ€™s sort of the same thing.

nazis had those fancy armbands, so, this is on brand. â€” ðŸŽ„ la la la la la ðŸŽ„ (@fancythis) December 12, 2020

Thatâ€™s a hard no from us, pal.

