Steve Schmidt begging AOC to ‘work’ with him and his doofy band of Project Lincoln grifters may be the most pathetic, embarrassing thing we’ve seen in a long time. We get it, without Trump his org doesn’t really have much appeal and the grift could dry up so he’s trying to exploit the success of a Socialist Democrat.

Who hates everything he’s supposed to believe in.

Painful.

I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy. We disagree on many issues and that is ok in our view. Btw, we don’t look down on waitresses. We admire them. We are all the types of guys who always tip at 50% or more. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

50%.

Right.

Hey AOC, they tip big so you should totally hang with them.

*this can’t be real*

I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith. We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

He has an idea. He wants to capitalize on AOC’s popularity so his crap group can continue to milk the Left for donations.

If AOC has ANY brain in that little head of hers she’ll ignore this guy.

Seriously.

Here is the unexpected part. A democratic-socialist and former waitress who knows what it is to actually work combined with @ProjectLincoln and many others is going to hold the line together. We will not yield and we will never break. We are the side opposed to autocracy. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

What autocracy?

From Biden?

ROFL.

We are the left and right flanks of a broad coalition. Should we buckle, they will win. We must not. We are together. We pledge to listen. We pledge to learn. We pledge to be open to your ideas and we pledge to compromise. We have no such offer for the other side. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

No.

You’re not.

There are only two ways to win a fight. You can win through submission or exhaustion. Submission=Berlin 45. Exhsustion=Saigon 75 . We have no open hand for the nationalists, white nationalists, fascist proud boys, militia groups, conspiracy theorists ect. Our proposition is — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

Because you know, everyone who disagrees with Project Lincoln jagoffs is a nationalist, white nationalist, fascist proud boy, militia, and or conspiracy theorist.

HOOboy this guy is really laying it on.

We win- you lose. There is no accommodation. It is zero sum. Our coalition is fragile but it must hold. @AOC perhaps you look at us and see something that is not so. We do not know each other and perhaps we should. Maybe even it is the case that the future of the country — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

And the future of his pocketbook.

Depends on us. Know this, since know one asked, we all admire your coviction,

Integrity and guts. We say the following with respect. Maybe it is the case that we are stronger together. I wish you a merry Christmas and all of your supporters a happy holiday season. We admire — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Your conviction. You are a living example of democracy and the importance of faith and belief in the system. We are one election away from losing this country to Autocrats. We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also. God bless America. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

They’ve got nothin’ without Trump to scream about. In essence, they put themselves basically out of business … which is probably why he’s begging AOC to please please please partner with them.

We suppose we should thank Steve for this early morning Saturday laugh.

What a maroon.

The @ProjectLincoln guys are looking for a new gig now.

Teaming up with socialists.

Seriously, what a bunch of douchebag assholes.https://t.co/N1oFAbcOMR — James (@liberty_james1) December 12, 2020

Dearest @AOC, Our grift is on life support. We need help. Together we can fleece more rubes. Love your sweatshirts. XOXO@SteveSchmidtSES https://t.co/PXmRKzu2fG — Pat McMurphy Memes (@mcmurphy_pat) December 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guarantee these Lincoln Project assholes tip 10% at best. https://t.co/JcyWx3hzW3 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 12, 2020

She's not gonna sleep with you dude. https://t.co/HnZphBBGee — Karmic Facilitator Bourbon Goggles (@BourbonGoggles) December 12, 2020

Of all the cringe things on the internet, this might be the worst https://t.co/lM04zcI9P3 — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) December 12, 2020

You don't tip 50% https://t.co/skrDHXnZd1 — Jean Luc Picat (@LucPicat) December 12, 2020

Grifters gotta grift https://t.co/aJGzOFc9cN — 🇨🇺 Your Mother’s Clown 🇺🇸 (@FMSD14) December 12, 2020

This thread is sad and funny. I guess the honeymoon is over and @ProjectLincoln is trying to negotiate an "equitable " alimony. That's what happens when you lay with dogs, you get fleas. You deserve each other in that dysfunctional relationship. https://t.co/jD2FZ1V1Tw — Britt_a_redeemed_sinner (@ReformedBritt) December 12, 2020

Wait. What is happening here? https://t.co/3vYkShZqEj — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 12, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

AOC has yet to respond BUT we’ll keep an eye on her timeline to see if she even bothers.

Stay tuned.

***

