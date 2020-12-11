Ayanna Pressley made her case for an ‘equitable’ release of the COVID vaccine … when the FDA finally gets off their backsides and greenlights the freakin’ thing.
Apparently, the doses should be based on race.
Or something.
Watch.
.@AyannaPressley: Covid disproportionately impacting black Americans because of “the comorbidities of structural racism … because of transportation deserts and food apartheid systems” pic.twitter.com/GJfRmArLUO
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2020
Food apartheid?
Huh?
You know what, maybe we don’t really wanna know.
WTF is she talking about?!
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) December 11, 2020
Don’t look at us, we just here.
Guess all those George Floyd rallies and funerals were immune to the Chinavirus, huh?
— Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳 (@satcherfield) December 11, 2020
What does that even mean?
— Lynn (@Lynn_onward) December 11, 2020
What kind of word salad nonsense is this?
— Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) December 11, 2020
Grievance word salad machine
— Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 11, 2020
Wut
— President-Elect Dixon 🇺🇸 (@paterno4ever409) December 11, 2020
Food apartheid something something?
***
