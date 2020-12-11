Time Magazine named Biden and Kamala as their ‘Person of the Year.’

Oddly enough, Biden is the first president to be featured on the cover WITH his vice president … does that make them ‘People of the Year’? We get it, Time has a big ol’ media-boner for Democrats but c’mon man, surely there were others who deserved the title a little bit more this year.

Charles Payne had some fantastic suggestions:

Time magazine somehow missed you but I want to take a moment to thank America's front line workers because each of you deserve Person of the Year. Ambulance drivers

Nurses

Doctors

Cashiers

Nursing home workers

Food plant workers The list is longer. We see you. Thank You — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 11, 2020

But orange man bad!!!

*eye roll*

You paying attention, Time?

THIS is how you do it.

People who have lost their small business because of either COVID restrictions or Antifa/BLM terrorism. — No, I'm the President-Elect (@WAGongaware) December 11, 2020

Above all else… Walmart employees. From stocking shelves and handling every item, credit card and dollar bill in the store, they served every public school teacher who shopped there daily meanwhile whining about their Covid19 vulnerability to keep the schools closed. Heroes. — Jef Brads (@JefBrads) December 11, 2020

I'd add small biz owners… all of them. Those that survived and those that didn't. — Dave Calderwood 🇺🇸 (@calderwd) December 11, 2020

Small business owners

food providers

coffee shop workers

long haul drivers

supply chain workers

police I'm not sure two people did less than Biden/Harris who rode the establishment machines efforts to destroy Trump. They barely even campaigned. — Keyzer Soze (@Come_On_Ground) December 11, 2020

PHARMACISTS!!!

Why does everyone forget them? — FedUpMidwesterner (@rangersmommy) December 11, 2020

Truck drivers — JoAnn Gandino (@GIbuddyParler) December 11, 2020

Hell yeah.

They literally keep our country going.

Add Package Car Drivers to the list. They have been working non-stop to deliver everything people order online. Peak season for them started in March and hasn’t stopped! — Jen Lawlor (@TeamLawlor) December 11, 2020

Yep! My exact thoughts. Time Magazine just playcating to all the rubes out there, as expected from them. — KosanMB (@KosanMb) December 11, 2020

Time magazine just reminded all of America how absolutely out of touch they really are.

And always have been.

***

