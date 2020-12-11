Time Magazine named Biden and Kamala as their ‘Person of the Year.’

Oddly enough, Biden is the first president to be featured on the cover WITH his vice president … does that make them ‘People of the Year’? We get it, Time has a big ol’ media-boner for Democrats but c’mon man, surely there were others who deserved the title a little bit more this year.

Charles Payne had some fantastic suggestions:

But orange man bad!!!

*eye roll*

You paying attention, Time?

THIS is how you do it.

Hell yeah.

They literally keep our country going.

Time magazine just reminded all of America how absolutely out of touch they really are.

And always have been.

