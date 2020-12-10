Must be nice to be a Democrat.

Sounds like Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 … yes, you read that correctly.

2018.

And instead of digging in and covering the story, the media ignored it or claimed it was just Russian disinformation. You know if this had somehow been Ivanka, Eric, or Trump Jr. they’d have covered this 24/7 looking for any angle on which to blame the president.

But since it was Biden … eh.

Ben Shapiro really hit the nail on the head.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018. We only found out about this now. The media didn't dig into allegations about Hunter during the entirety of the 2020 election cycle. Many declared that stories from the @NYPost were Russian disinformation. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

Twitter literally tried keeping the NY Post story from being shared on their platform and locked down their account.

The fix was in, folks.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the DOJ kept their investigation quiet "due to Justice Department guidelines prohibiting overt actions that could affect an election, the person said." Which means they kept quiet to affect an election. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

Yup, they did indeed keep quiet about the investigation because they wanted to get rid of Trump.

He was running against Biden, the media, and the swamp.

And the American people never stood a chance.

So, here's the thing about members of the media now screaming about the undermining of democracy. F*** right off. Your job was to bring relevant information to the American public. You ignored it, because you are largely Democratic mouthpieces. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

Democratic mouthpieces.

Who can f**k right off.

Hell yeah.

You spent months claiming Trump would burn the mailboxes to stop voting. You suggested Stacey Abrams was governor of Georgia due to voter suppression. You openly screamed for censorship from social media directed at alternative sources of information you refused to cover. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

They really have been disgusting, biased, rage-donkeys.

More activist than journalist.

There are many kinds of threat to democracy. As a famous former newspaper once said, "Democracy dies in darkness." You guys are, all too often, the people turning out the lights. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

***

