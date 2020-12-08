It’s over.

General Flynn’s case has been granted the DOJ motion to dismiss as moot.

And Judge Sullivan is not happy about it.

What a spiteful, hateful, small little man:

Trending

Such a gross and awful bias in a judge.

Wow.

Disgrace.

Times two.

Guess so.

***

Related:

Doesn’t pass the sniff test! Eric Swalwell’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE tweeting DM from a supposed constituent

‘DISGRACE’! Richard Grenell takes the gloves OFF in tweet LEVELING Eric Swalwell over his connection to female Chinese intelligence operative

JOLLY JUSTICE! Woke Santa who made young boy cry by refusing him a Nerf gun FIRED (watch what else the mall did to make it right!)

Tags: 2016 election2020 electionCrossfire HurricaneFlynnSullivanTrump