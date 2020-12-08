It’s over.

General Flynn’s case has been granted the DOJ motion to dismiss as moot.

Flynn News – Judge Sullivan has granted the DOJ Motion to Dismiss as Moot (due to pardon). Sullivan: "ORDERED that this case is DISMISSED AS MOOT." It's over. pic.twitter.com/8Scf7yfOwC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 8, 2020

And Judge Sullivan is not happy about it.

What a spiteful, hateful, small little man:

Accompanying Judge Sullivan's order is a spiteful opinion supportive of the broader Crossfire Hurricane and Flynn investigations. He labels the DOJ dismissal as "pretextual" and "dubious" Full doc:https://t.co/09DHj4brlt pic.twitter.com/g7qDwdosE8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 8, 2020

Such a gross and awful bias in a judge.

Wow.

A temper tantrum because he can't do a damn thing to hurt General Flynn. It's a disgrace. — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) December 8, 2020

Disgrace.

Times two.

Partisan hack needs to get his last jabs in. So much for blind justice. Very happy for the General. It's about time. — marisa corti (@mcmcorti) December 8, 2020

Sullivan – a creep to the end. — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) December 8, 2020

Sullivan is a small petty man. — Cheryl (@ShadowShook) December 8, 2020

Wow, he was going to deny the motion to dismiss. — Andrew Slough (@andyjss) December 8, 2020

I guess they glossed over the impartiality section when he took his oath of office…. — Cata (@Cata679901) December 8, 2020

Guess so.

