As Twitchy readers know, AOC spent most of last week b*tching, moaning, crying, and complaining about Republicans mocking her pricey merchandise for sale and then claiming Republicans don’t know what it’s like to work hard because all they do is sit around in leather chairs all day.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye in battle, had this to say:

Which of course triggered TF out of AOC (man oh man, talk about thin-skinned).

The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class. Good to know how little you truly think of food workers, @DanCrenshawTX. I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor? https://t.co/qrZShdTbME — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

REEEEEEEEEEE.

Brave firefighter tried defending AOC against her ‘haters’ … that’s cute.

For all the AOC haters: https://t.co/BzoME0n1YN — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 6, 2020

But she totally missed the point.

You serious? Dan Crenshaw (who lost an eye in Afghanistan) is mocking what AOC specifically said about Republicans not understanding hard work. Did you listen to what you posted? Or are we all playing Aaron Rupar now? https://t.co/vCHVgPFHnw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 5, 2020

Ouch.

But accurate.

He lost and eye doing a job….you clown. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) December 5, 2020

Just because you were a bartender once doesn't mean you're working class. Little rich girl from the burbs slumming it. What ever. — Lady Hellcat – Unconquerable and Defiant (@hellcat_lady) December 6, 2020

He’s spot on! Keep fighting the good fight Dan! — Richard F. Bergner (@bayouflow70) December 6, 2020

Man, AOC has had a tough week.

That she of course brought on herself.

