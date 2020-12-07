If only this tweet from Dr. David Samadi was a joke.

Sadly we are hearing and seeing this argument rolling around social media all too frequently these days.

People: “We’re having a light flu season because people are wearing masks and social distancing.” Me: “Then why are there so many new COVID-19 cases?” People: “Because not everyone is wearing masks & social distancing.” Me: *Nods and says a silent prayer for the country* — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) December 7, 2020

Soooo … which is it? Are masks somehow magically keeping the flu at bay OR is it really powerless to stop COVID or are people wearing them so much the flu is mild OR are they not wearing them enough so COVID is increasing?

Yeah, we feel dumber after reading these questions as well.

I'm not wearing a mask and haven't gotten anything. — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) December 7, 2020

YOU’RE GOING TO KILL GRANDMA.

So, how many cycles max do you think the PCR tests should be set at? What are the changes you suggest to the criteria for determining cause of death to be COVID-19 or not? — Mark Michael (@MarkMic35809922) December 7, 2020

Fair and excellent questions, one we wish more ‘experts’ were asking.

Covid is the flu.

And the flu is Covid.

So there is no Covid.

We’ve never worn masks for the flu.

So take off the dang masks for Covid.

Which is really just the flu. — Doug (@DMR2cor520) December 7, 2020

Wait, what?

This would be a perfect opportunity to point out their serious lack of critical thinking. This is the problem. Critical thinking is lost to many and they constantly parrot what they are told as a result rather than look for and accept the truth when it is available. — RobinHodl – – DYOR (@RobinHodl_) December 7, 2020

Sort of like how it’s ok for hundreds of people to be in Walmart but kids can’t go to school?

Or like how it’s ok for certain groups to protest but kids can’t go to school?

Sorry, this editor is really hung up on kids not being able to go to school.

Heh.

The scariest thing is that people believe these lies!!! — Bahn Smith (@smith_bahn) December 7, 2020

No, the scariest thing is elected officials using these lies that people buy into to shut communities down. That’s the scariest thing.

But this is a close second.

I've been told by screaming heads on Twitter that it's because of the flu shot and how the flu is less contagious. — President-elect Mom 🇺🇸🙏 (@AverageMomof3) December 7, 2020

There ya’ go.

Gotta love those screaming heads.

***

