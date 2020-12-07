If only this tweet from Dr. David Samadi was a joke.

Sadly we are hearing and seeing this argument rolling around social media all too frequently these days.

Soooo … which is it? Are masks somehow magically keeping the flu at bay OR is it really powerless to stop COVID or are people wearing them so much the flu is mild OR are they not wearing them enough so COVID is increasing?

Yeah, we feel dumber after reading these questions as well.

YOU’RE GOING TO KILL GRANDMA.

Fair and excellent questions, one we wish more ‘experts’ were asking.

Wait, what?

Sort of like how it’s ok for hundreds of people to be in Walmart but kids can’t go to school?

Or like how it’s ok for certain groups to protest but kids can’t go to school?

Sorry, this editor is really hung up on kids not being able to go to school.

Heh.

No, the scariest thing is elected officials using these lies that people buy into to shut communities down. That’s the scariest thing.

But this is a close second.

There ya’ go.

Gotta love those screaming heads.

***

