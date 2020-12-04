The same people who pretended Christine Blasey Ford and her mousy looks and even mousier voice was some sort of super brave WOMAN are making fun of Trump election witness Mellissa Carone for the way she looks and sounds.

Hypocrites.

We know you know that they know we all know they’re hypocrites but still …

Mean girl Soledad O’Brien may well be one of the most hypocritical of all:

Seriously?

Soledad is as bad as the orange man she pretends she’s better than … just sayin’.

Queen of the cardboard carafe asks, unironically — Ordy Packard's Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 4, 2020

Heh.

It's officially the holiday season and @soledadobrien remains a Top 5 lowest character Twitter person. Your parents must be proud looking down on you as to what an awful person you have become. Have a nice night, Soledad. — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) December 4, 2020

Oof.

Less likely than you being a journalist. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 4, 2020

Double oof.

Are you? What a horrific charge for a "journalist" to float. Sure, it's Twitter, @soledadobrien — we get that. I understand your bias against the current administration. I just expected a more even-handed approach from you. — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) December 3, 2020

Psh, we stopped expecting any sort of even-handed approach from Soledad and a multitude of other so-called journalists years ago. They proved they’re more activists than anything else with the ugliest and most blatant bias around.

Go team go!

***

Related:

‘Too DUMB to deal with’: Kurt Schlichter DROPS some painful truth on dimwits telling Republicans NOT to vote in Georgia

She MAD! AOC gets all SORTS of pissed at Repubs mocking her for selling pricey merch to chumps who can’t afford to pay their school loans

‘We’ve been LIED to’: Receipt-filled thread about COVID found in Red Cross blood samples show virus was likely HERE in 2019