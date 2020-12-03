Thinking politicians like Ilhan Omar should be careful of calling for anything to be ‘canceled.’

It just never really goes over well for them.

Like this garbage about rent and mortgage payments:

Cancel rent and mortgage payments. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 3, 2020

You don’t just ‘cancel’ debt, Ilhan. It doesn’t magically float off into the sky because you say it’s no longer owed. Someone somewhere is paying that debt off and guess what, it’s always the middle-class taxpayer. But she thinks she can convince people it’s just the rich who get hit with it, and sadly far too many yahoos believe her. And then when they’re broke they’ll continue b*tching about the rich not realizing it’s the scammers like Ilahn promising them a free ride that are hitting them in the pocketbook.

The pushback was pretty pushy.

That works, right?

Cancel yourself. Maybe go marry another brother. — #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) December 3, 2020

Sheesh, how many brothers does she have?

This is the philosophy of a 7 year old. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 3, 2020

Like most Democrats.

cancel yourself — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) December 3, 2020

Cancel Commies — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 3, 2020

Cancel pay for elected officials. — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) December 3, 2020

Ooooh, good one.

It's not meant to be a full time job… government is too big! They should get a per diem for two weeks to work their "public service" job, then go back home to work in their districts. pic.twitter.com/WA2k8JmDOV — Carole J 🇺🇸 (@zakasnak) December 3, 2020

Cancel taxes & shrink government. — In_communicado_ (@In_communicado_) December 3, 2020

You just aren't smart. — Drew Berquist (@drewberquist) December 3, 2020

Economics is hard. — Mark McAfee (@Markmcafee19) December 3, 2020

Only for moronic Democrats.

Which works here.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO. ROFL! AOC championing capitalism to sell her crap merchandise pushing socialism BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘Look ma! A mask Nazi’! Video of whacked-out masked old man harassing/threatening woman for not wearing a mask is nuts (watch)

This is your BRAIN on critical race theory –> Headline from The Root about straight black men is straight-up racist AF