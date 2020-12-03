You know, Colorado Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert could be onto something here. As we all know, Democrats LOOOOOOVE their masks.

If we use THIS rationale they’ll love concealed-carry. Ha!

We conceal to protect you, not us.

Heh.

Perfect!

And they reacted exactly as we expected them to:

Sure, it’s the Right that has been dividing the nation. Aces, dude.

You ever notice it’s always the Left complaining that we all can’t work together? Even though they spend the rest of their time alienating the Right?

Fascinating.

Huh?

Don’t compare things to the Holocaust and don’t compare them to 9/11.

Seriously.

Actually, yeah.

We are.

