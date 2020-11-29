Oh, NOW she cares about small businesses. Sure.

Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter. @JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2020

It’s been fascinating (and by fascinating we mean pathetic, stupid, and pretty damn predictable) watching Democrats crawl around their support of riots and pushing of draconian regulations that have been killing small businesses left and right to pretend they actually DO care about them.

Now.

Talk about a group of tone-deaf elites with zero self-awareness.

And people vote for them.

Harris literally bailed out the rioters who destroyed small businesses. #HeelsUpHarris pic.twitter.com/vmK3w4w0Bc — DLass (@Wwlasss) November 29, 2020

Good times.

Remember when you were fundraising to bail out criminals who destroyed small businesses during the riots? — King Angry Ostrich, DJ (@AngryBeaky) November 29, 2020

Ooh ooh, we do!

Maybe you should help the businesses looted and burned by your supporters. — John B. Ruger 🇺🇸 (@bapruger77) November 29, 2020

Maybe she should, yeah.

You’re illegitimate — Mark Smith (@Mvsmith09) November 28, 2020

When do people on the Right start putting #Resist in their Twitter bios? Asking for a friend.

Yet Democrats won’t compromise with Republicans on a relief bill. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) November 29, 2020

This is a result of government policies to “combat” coronavirus. As is usually the case, the government creates problems only to tell hurting people that more government is the only way to solve the problems they’ve created. GFY. — Tired of Shutdowns (@tired_fighting) November 28, 2020

GFY.

That works.

I’ll believe it when I see it — Travis Taborek 🇺🇸✈️➡️🇧🇧🍹 (@AmAVagabond) November 29, 2020

Amen.

Many small restaurants in my town Raleigh North Carolina have closed for good — brooklyngran (@brooklyngran) November 28, 2020

Thanks, Democrats!

Then open the businesses back up! — LaNay Vela (@NayNay101) November 29, 2020

Seems pretty simple to us.

Doncha think?

***

