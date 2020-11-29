Richard Grenell was good enough to take a moment from his busy day being totally awesome to drop a whole lotta truth bombs on the Left.

Six of them in fact …

Hey, it’s Sunday so why not, right?

Everyone outside of DC knows:

-the media overwhelmingly protects Democrats.

-DC is filled with bipartisan swamp supporters.

-Government agencies protect themselves first.

-Obama, Biden spied on Trump.

-Our courts & judges are growing partisan.

-Big Tech censors conservatives. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 29, 2020

So many booms here that it stopped booming and went back to booming again.

We can’t argue anything Richard has said here.

And to be honest we’re super glad because we’ve seen what happens when people ‘argue’ with him.

Heh.

Pesky things, those facts.

Richard yes we all know what is really going on and thanks for your help in bringing out into the open so it can be dealt with! — Anthony Petrone (@AnthonyPetron11) November 29, 2020

More of us know now more than ever before, this is fair.

And that’s just part of the election fraud — Vice-President-Elect Missy (@mermaidgirl10) November 29, 2020

Move agencies outside of DC. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) November 29, 2020

Trump talked about the importance of breaking up DC.

Guess they didn’t like that.

Unfortunately, probably at least 45 percent of Americans are either too ignorant to know this or choose not to believe it. 😔 — Shelley R. Lane (@KeepExploring54) November 29, 2020

Hard to be informed when there are so few resources out there willing to inform them.

In our humble opinion, this starts with our sad excuse for a media.

***

