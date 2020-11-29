Richard Grenell was good enough to take a moment from his busy day being totally awesome to drop a whole lotta truth bombs on the Left.

Six of them in fact …

Hey, it’s Sunday so why not, right?

So many booms here that it stopped booming and went back to booming again.

We can’t argue anything Richard has said here.

And to be honest we’re super glad because we’ve seen what happens when people ‘argue’ with him.

Heh.

Trending

Pesky things, those facts.

More of us know now more than ever before, this is fair.

Trump talked about the importance of breaking up DC.

Guess they didn’t like that.

Hard to be informed when there are so few resources out there willing to inform them.

In our humble opinion, this starts with our sad excuse for a media.

***

Related:

‘It’s Jake, Jake from Fake Farm’: Redsteeze absolutely DROPS Jake Tapper for snidely tweeting about ‘moral cowardice’

‘Dems are the party of the rich’: Ted Cruz points out who the GOP REALLY represents and the Left (including elitist Bill Kristol) LOSE IT

‘Arithmetically impossible’! Pollster explains why the 2020 election is ‘deeply puzzling’ in fact, stat, and math-filled thread

Tags: BidenDemocratsObamaRichard GrenellTrump