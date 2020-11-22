Three cheers for Waffle House!
Yummm … waffles.
Waffle House CEO told politicians locking their states down AGAIN (and those contemplating it) to have a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice. But he said it nicer and stuff.
Waffle House CEO on the incredible harm lockdowns inflict on working-class people.
Those pushing for harsh restrictions are almost all credentialed-class elites who don’t suffer personal professional consequences from lockdowns. https://t.co/XCntxMzcet
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 21, 2020
From Business Insider:
As COVID cases surge across the US, Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer does not want to shut down indoor dining. And, he really does not want the government to force him to do so.
“A lockdown is going to put a lot of people out of work,” Ehmer told Business Insider. “It’s really not about the business — it’s about the people. These people have jobs, they have livelihoods, they need to take care of their families.”
All but two of Waffle House’s 1,920 locations across America are currently serving food indoors. While roughly 700 Waffle House locations temporarily shuttered during early pandemic lockdowns, putting 28,000 hourly workers out of a job, only 20 remain closed today.
“The only reason we think that we would shut a dining room down at this point is if the local government made us do so,” Ehmer said.
So stuff it.
I'm glad at least one CEO has had the nerve to stand up.
— 🇺🇸 President-Elect AC WILDCARD 🇺🇸 (@ac_wildcard) November 21, 2020
We need so many more to get with it.
Truth from the working class.
— Ald. Jim Wise (@JimWise1960) November 21, 2020
Lockdowns and shutdowns are crimes against humanity and property rights. I am hopeful our collective outrage will lead to prosecution or tribunals for those who crushed others in the name of their definition of safety.
— Michael Klein (@michael99516342) November 21, 2020
Lockdowns have caused extensive damage, especially to kids.
— Eric Hartung (@EJHartung) November 22, 2020
Pretty standard from government officials. Mandate policies they themselves will not suffer the direct consequences from. They are insulated from all the damage and destruction they perpetuate onto others without even thinking twice about it. They’re sick.
— Thundersticks (@Thundersticks55) November 21, 2020
Rules for thee but not for me.
Yup.
***
Related:
‘Such a LIAR’: AOC playing the race card to RAIL against Kyle Rittenhouse being released on bail does NOT end well for her, at all
‘Let me tell you, it has been a JOURNEY’: Tweep’s thread on how he gained 7 followers in JUST 6 MONTHS funniest damn thing you’ll read today
And now for something COMPLETELY brutal: John Cleese takes on HORDE of screechy social justice zombies accusing him of being transphobic