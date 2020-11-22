If any member of the media wants us to take them the least bit seriously when they complain about Trump ‘undermining an incoming president’ we’re going to need to see a lot of ‘mea-culpas’ about their own crap behavior for the last four years. Seriously, get these yahoos the biggest, clearest mirrors EVER so they can take a long hard look at themselves.

Like Chuck Todd.

It was a bit curious to hear Chuck Todd just now slam Trump for lying about election issues and undermining an incoming president. Todd has never corrected his own false statements and continued to fuel questions of legitimacy for the last four years. https://t.co/wvMQLoJ8dE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2020

Chuck. C’mon man!

…I have said for over two weeks that the election should be ascertained for Biden to allow for an orderly transition. That does not end the challenges. However, Todd fueled debunked collusion allegations and has followed principles of accuracy at a considerable distance. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2020

Chuck did his fair share of pushing RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

Hey @chucktodd I get your point of view but at least can you get the facts right? this kind of shabby interviewing which kills journalism. Feel free to counter Mr. Turley's argument. — Martyhawk79 (@martytantum) November 22, 2020

Wouldn’t hold your breath here, man.

Heh.

What else is new — Laurie Martin (@lauriemartin61) November 22, 2020

Fair enough.

Yes very wrong how Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd never gave up on Russian conspiracy. I think we all agree that some funny stuff happened this election, But we must be able to prove it. — Ron Russell (@RonRussell11) November 22, 2020

Todd is just another tool of the media.

America's sense of fairness is gone. — America is not racist (@DesignHCare) November 22, 2020

They could have just stopped after, ‘Todd is just another tool.’

Hey, let the old tweets speak for themselves, right Chuck?

Curious why the number one response to this report by every elected official isn’t concern about how easily the Russians hacked the election and how way too many Americans cheered this on… and hoped it was true rather than ethically decide it should be stopped — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 18, 2019

The internet never forgets.

***

