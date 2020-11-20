We can’t decide if Keith Olbermann is just desperate for attention OR if he really is this nuts. Maybe both?

Watch this crap fest:

It’s really sad to watch this guy keep saying it’s him against Trump when Trump really doesn’t care anything about Keith or his rambling and insanity.

Negligent mass murderer? Huh?

Dude couldn’t even make it on MSNBC and c’mon, Joy Reid with her time-traveling homophobic hackers has been able to stick around that dump.

See?

Trending

We’re thinking his mother may have eaten one too many paint chips while he was in utero.

Because Twitter.

That’s why.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Like that Russia hoax?! Jake Tapper seriously steps in it with tweet shaming GOP Senators for being silent on Trump trying to ‘overturn the election’

How about leave us TF alone?! Conservatives OWN Ed Markey for tweeting it’s ‘time to start asking what your govt. can do for YOU’

‘I’m your huckleberry’: Trump attorney dares The Lincoln Project to try and bully HIM after filing NV election contest and DAMN

Tags: COVIDKeith OlbermannTrump