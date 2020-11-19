Donâ€™t worry about the surge in COVID cases folks, AOC has the perfect plan to get the virus under control.

Seriously super genius level here.

To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home. â€” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020

You know the face you make when someone says something soooo stupid that youâ€™re not sure if theyâ€™re a parody or not so youâ€™re holding back making fun of them just in case they really are a parody or maybe telling a joke? Yup, just made that face.

And sadly, sheâ€™s not a parody.

And this is no joke.

Well, in a way she is but not on purpose.

Your ideas get worse by the day. â€” Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 19, 2020

If you say dimwit in the mirror three times AOC grows a horn. https://t.co/fqa08rofpu â€” Anti Viral A ðŸ˜‰ (@anewjusta) November 19, 2020

How much would it take to get you to resign, stay home forever, off social media and no network gigs? Asking for millions of Americans who would no doubt donate to a go fund me for this excellent cause. â€” Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 19, 2020

This we might be able to get behind.

No. â€” Sandra Dee (@GhandiSandi) November 19, 2020

You want farmers to stay home? Amazon drivers? Supermarket workers? Chicken plant workers? Electric company workers? Plumbers? I didnâ€™t think so, you middle class snob. â€” kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) November 19, 2020

Many, many, many jobs simply canâ€™t be done at home.

But elitists like Sandy Ocasio-Cortez donâ€™t get that.

No, i prefer freedom. â€” WarNuke (@warNuKE_) November 19, 2020

So, youâ€™re going to cancel all the debt, make college & healthcare free AND pay people to stay home? Since nobody can work, assume youâ€™re gonna pay for rent, utilities, & food too. Where are all the money trees planted, Sandy? â€” Iâ€™m TiredðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@KingLassitude) November 19, 2020

No, people need to work â€” Brian (@Tater2Stock) November 19, 2020

I'd pay you to stay home. â€” Audit The Vote ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@jmanring1) November 19, 2020

You want people to starve because food can't be grown, processed, transported or dispersed? Are you sick or stupid? Persons engaged in commerce outside the home is what allows society to exist. â€” Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) November 19, 2020

You go first. â€” Chris Cline (@coinoperator07) November 19, 2020

If you pay me to stay home I will use the money to buy guns. â€” REAL Leader of the Liberty Movement AP (@AP4Liberty) November 19, 2020

We see what he did here.

And sounds like a plan.

Youâ€™re still getting a paycheck for staying home and doing nothing. We canâ€™t afford to pay people to stay home. Store workers, construction workers. Health care workers go to work because they are needed. You arenâ€™t needed. Give up your paycheck. You are not essential. â€” thomas J (@rightgay27) November 19, 2020

Weâ€™re really starting to think very few if any politicians are essential.

This was dumb even for AOC.

***

Related:

SLAAAY QWEEEN! Bethany Mandel calls down the THUNDER on teachersâ€™ unions and itâ€™s a brutally GLORIOUS thing

â€˜Apologies are in ORDERâ€™: Drew Holdenâ€™s latest thread-masterpiece DECIMATES Dems for claiming Trump would â€˜weaponizeâ€™ USPS

Flat-out WRONG: S.E. Cupp goes after Gov. Kristi Noem for being â€˜anti-maskâ€™ and WHOA NELLY thatâ€™s some impressive backfire