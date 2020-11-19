Remember the time Wajahat Ali was on with Don Lemon and that tool Rick Wilson and they all three made fun of Trump supporters, calling them stupid and racist? Welp, now he’s claiming that he tried to reach out to Trump supporters but it ‘wasn’t worth it’ because you know, they’re all racists and idiots and stuff.

Notice how quickly he’s playing the victim here:

My latest for the @nytimes on "reaching out" to Trump voters. I tried. Don't waste your time. Now, I will look forward to all the lovely, totally not racist emails in my inbox that will prove my article. https://t.co/x5EiPVg7vE — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 19, 2020

From The New York Times:

I did my part. What was my reward? Listening to Trump’s base chant, “Send her back!” in reference to Representative Ilhan Omar, a black Muslim woman, who came to America as a refugee. I saw the Republican Party transform the McCloskeys into victims, even though the wealthy St. Louis couple illegally brandished firearms against peaceful BLM protesters. Their bellicosity was rewarded with a prime time slot at the Republican National Convention where they warned about “chaos” in the suburbs being invaded by people of color. Their speech would have fit well in ”The Birth of a Nation.” We cannot help people who refuse to help themselves. Trump is an extension of their id, their culture, their values, their greed. He is their defender and savior. He is their blunt instrument. He is their destructive drug of choice.

It’s not his fault Trump supporters are too dumb to listen to him explain why they’re too dumb.

If we roll our eyes any further back in our heads we’ll see China.

Yup, we were right, we rolled our eyes even further back in our heads and while we couldn’t see China, we saw part of Alaska. Does that count?

Color me shocked. I was completely unaware that the act of disagreeing with you politically makes me a “racist”… Then I remember… doing that exact thing is a liberal’s default setting. — Vincent Charles: Wurstkönig von Philadelphia! (@YesThatVCharles) November 19, 2020

“ I called them racists and idiots. It’s their fault they don’t like me.” — Stranger has boob armor (@lone_rides) November 19, 2020

This is a MUST WATCH clip. @donlemon and his guests trash conservatives as illiterate hillbillies who can't figure out a map. Never forget, THIS is what the liberal "elites" think of you. pic.twitter.com/dN6wu4eEIg — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 28, 2020

Good times.

You are trash talking to 72 million Americans. Most are not on twitter. I bet the vile “trump supporters” who send you trash use a fake name but you act like it’s EVERYONE. DM me. I’ll let you “reach out” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 19, 2020

No you didn't, liar. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 19, 2020

Now now, surely he wouldn’t have made up an entire piece to claim he met with people he didn’t just to continue feeding his desired narrative that Trump supporters are racist and stupid like he said back in January.

Ahem.

***

