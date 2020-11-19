Nothing to see here. Just some jacka*s openly tweeting about deprogramming tens of millions of Americans.

And he thinks THEYâ€™RE the problem.

We suppose fascists are gonna fascist.

No seriouslyâ€¦how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South. â€” David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

Because deprogramming isnâ€™t fascist or anything. Nope.

Comparing Trump supporters to post-WWII Germany or Japan.

Wow.

The irony of this thread is probably lost on this guy.

This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement. This is a conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency. The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left. â€” David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

And he has a blue check.

We see you, Jack.

Gosh, people are upset because this a-hole wants them deprogrammed? The nerve.

You can't run on a civil war footing hopped up on conspiracy theories hating everyone who lives in cities, mainlining Fox/Breitbart/QAnon, threatening to kidnap governors and shoot protesters, without people trying to figure out how to reverse the brainwashing. â€” David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

Not a word about the riots, statues toppled, public property destroyed, looting â€¦

And we canâ€™t stop laughing at the idea that he thinks OTHER people are the brainwashed ones.

Seriously, we read a lot of stupid tweets and even stupider threads, but this one is off-the-charts moronic.

Arenâ€™t you glad we shared it with you?

i mean, for chrissakes, conservatives are literally giving themselves COVID just to own the libs. They're dying in COVID wards insisting they don't have COVID because it must be a liberal plot. People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves. â€” David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

Huh?

What, are they gonna write more mean things about conservatives on Twitter?

Dude.

***

